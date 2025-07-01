Newegg sells our favorite SSD, Samsung 990 Pro 2TB, for $134.99 in rival Prime Day sales - but you will have to be very quick
Buy a gift card from Newegg and get $15 off - it’s a no-brainer
If you are looking to add super-speedy SSD storage to your PC (or to use as an external storage device), then you can snatch the Samsung 990 Pro 2TB SSD from Newegg for $134.99 (was $169.99) by buying a $100 for $85 (use promocode FTTNEGC85) and then buying the SSD for $149.99, saving you $15 in the process.
That’s the cheapest ever price for this award winning SSD, easily beating its past Black Friday sticker price.
Newegg told us, “Inventory (for the gift card) should last through” today - so don’t wait till the last moment to get one of them (you can buy two $100 cards and get $30 off in total).
Today's best Samsung 990 Pro SSD deal
The Samsung 990 Pro is our pick for the best SSD and it's lower than its Black Friday price. Don't let the current retail price fool you - this SSD used to be over $200 for the same level of storage and performance. It reaches speeds up to 7450/6900 MB/s at max performance, something we saw for real during testing. Even though it isn't PCle 5.0, it's still a super-fast and reliable SSD.
There’s also a heatsink version for this Gen4.0 SSD should you want to shove it into a gaming console like the PS5 or anywhere else.
Amazon sells the drive for $149.99 if you're going to get hold of it from there. It's a good idea as you can get a 3-year data recovery plan for $14.99 - better safe than sorry. Check out our review of the Samsung 990 Pro.
That said, you can still browse the rest of our best SSDs for other options.
Other 2TB SSDs from Newegg to consider
- SKHynix Platinum P41, Gen4.0, was $156.99, now $104.99 using gift card and promocode JSET3Z276
- Samsung SSD 9100 Pro, Gen 5.0, was $269.99, now $224.99 using gift card
- MSI Spatium Series M482, Gen 4.0, was $149.99, now $84.99 using promocode SM482NJ
- WD_Black SN770, Gen 4.0, was $124.99, now $109.99 using gift card
- Crucial T700, Gen 5.0, was $219.99, now $204.99 using gift card
- Crucial T705, Gen 5.0, was $229.99, now $214.99 using gift card
- Samsung 990 EVO Plus SSD, Gen 4.0, wears $176.99, now $124.99 using gift card
- WD_Black SN850X, Gen 4.0, was $164.99, now $144.40 using gift card and promocode JSET3Z279
