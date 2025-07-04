Are you always running out of storage space for gaming on your PS5 or PC, or maybe even for video editing? I know exactly what it's like. If you've been waiting for the Amazon Prime Day sales for a discounted SSD, the good news is, you don't have to wait around any longer .

The Samsung 990 Evo Plus 2TB is now available for $139.99 (was $176.99) on Amazon in the US, and is available at £113.95 (was £126.59) on Amazon in the UK.

Its counterpart, the Samsung 990 Evo Plus 4TB, is available for just $234.99 (previously $327.99) on Amazon in the US, in a limited-time deal that saves you $93. It's also available for £225.85 (previously £257.19) on Amazon in the UK.

The Samsung 990 Evo Plus is a step up from the original Samsung 990 Evo, which ranked amongst our best SSDs in 2025 for PC, with an aim for greater power efficiency and a 4TB option. It's easily one of the best SSDs you can buy today, with more than enough storage space for large files, and high read and write speeds.

After dealing with phases of running out of storage space for years, the move to a 4TB SSD is one that I absolutely don't regret. If you're lucky enough to already own a 2TB SSD, I'd still recommend opting for the Samsung 990 Evo Plus 4TB model.

It's been a while since I've had to look at my main drive's space left with concern, and I've got games like Baldur's Gate 3, GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Tekken 8, and Cyberpunk 2077 all installed. Most of those titles I've mentioned are over 100GB.

It's also worth mentioning that the $234.99 / £225.85 sale price for the 4TB SSD is very generous and is miles away from previous discounts on 4TB SSDs. Games are getting bigger and that, combined with other factors like large video files for editing, takes a huge toll on storage. If I hadn't already invested in a new SSD, I wouldn't hesitate on this one.