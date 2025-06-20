Don't wait for Prime Day – these 3 ultrawide monitor deals are worth snapping up today

Having used multiple ultrawide monitors for multitasking, work, and mostly gaming, I've grasped which ones can provide the most immersive gaming experiences. It's also great that Amazon Prime Day is on the horizon, with tons of deals ready to be unleashed – but if you're out for an ultrawide monitor now, you won't have to wait.

The LG UltraGear OLED 39GS95QE is now available for just $949.99 (previously $1,499.99) on Amazon in the US, and in the UK, it's available for £981.99 (previously £1,499.99), both offering 37% and 35% discounts, respectively. With an 800R curvature, 240Hz refresh rate, and most importantly, an OLED screen, immersion is fantastic here.

It doesn't stop there, though, as the MSI MAG 491CQP QD-OLED is available for $899.99 (previously $1,099.99) on Amazon in the US, providing a super ultrawide gaming experience with a 49-inch display and 32:9 aspect ratio – and notably, a monitor listed as the best overall in our best ultrawide monitor guide.

As an alternative, its smaller 34-inch counterpart, the MSI MAG 341CQP QD-OLED, is available for £647.98 (previously £899) for UK buyers.

Last but not least, the Philips Evnia 34M2C6500 QD-OLED is on sale for £478.98 (previously £549), making it the cheapest option among all offers mentioned here, while leaning into greater immersion beyond the OLED panel, with its Ambiglow RGB sync technology.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to see the best ultrawide monitor deals in your region!

Today's best ultrawide monitor deals in the US

LG UltraGear OLED 39GS95QE: was $1,499.99 now $949.99 at Amazon LG's 39GS95QE is one of the ideal UltraGear ultrawide gaming monitors, offering some of the best immersion possible. As usual, the OLED panel ensures you're getting great deep black levels, and this, combined with its 800R curvature, literally puts you front and center of the action on screen.

MSI MPG 491CQP QD-OLED: was $1,099.99 now $899.99 at Amazon The MSI MPG 491CQP is one of the best ultrawide gaming monitors you'll find on the market, opening the gateway to better gaming across the board. With an increased POV, 1000 nits of peak brightness, and a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, the image quality here is off the charts. This is an absolute steal at its current sale price.

Today's best ultrawide monitor deals in the UK

LG UltraGear OLED 39GS95QE: was £1,499.99 now £981.99 at Amazon LG's 39GS95QE is an easy choice for gamers looking for a signficant visual upgrade, especially coming from a regular LED. And that's because OLED is untouchable in terms of deep black levels, essentially providing fantastic image quality across games and movies.

MSI MAG 341CQP QD-OLED: was £1,099.99 now £899.99 at Amazon The MSI MAG 341CQP is a smaller variant of its elder MPG 491CQP, and stands as a fantastic alternative. Despite the smaller display, it boasts better specifications like a 175Hz refresh rate over the 491CQP's 144Hz. It's also one of the best ultrawide gaming monitors you'll find on the market, available at an affordable price.

Philips Evnia 34M2C6500 QD-OLED: was £549 now £478.98 at Amazon While the QD-OLED panel is certainly the biggest appeal of the Evnia 34M2C6500, the Ambiglow RGB sync technology takes immersion a step further. On its rear, LED lights will sync with the action on screen, accurately representing colors shifting, and at this sale price, it's possibly the cheapest QD-OLED ultrawide you can buy today.

You may have noticed that all monitors listed above have OLED displays, and that's because OLED is the best at providing ideal image quality. While mini-LED comes close with higher brightness and good deep blacks (as you'll see in an upcoming review), blooming and halos around brighter objects on a darker background are a drawback.

If you're on a budget and have been awaiting the right time for an upgrade, then either the Philips Evnia monitor or the MSI MAG 341CQP will be the ones to opt for. Stepping up from both would be LG's UltraGear, thanks to its 800R curvature, in what I think is a true ultrawide viewing experience.

For the MSI MPG 491CQP, you'll need to make sure your hardware has enough horsepower to drive the 5120x1440 resolution – and if you do, it's an easy recommendation for those willing to spend on a premium monitor.