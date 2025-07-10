Monitors are one of the most important components of any PC setup, whether you need an external monitor for the best laptops or you plan to use it for your main desktop display. They can also be one of the most expensive, but thanks to Amazon Prime Day, there are great deals to be had on everything from office monitors to super ultrawide gaming monitors.

Take the MSI MPG 491CQP QD-OLED on sale at Amazon right now for just $729.99, a 34% discount off its list price. When I reviewed it last year, I honestly didn't want to give it back. It is that good. UK shoppers can also get the MSI MPG 491CQP QD-OLED at Amazon for just £798.95.

If a premium super ultrawide gaming monitor isn't your thing, you can find plenty of deals on everything from basic office monitors to 4K workstation displays below.

Amazon Prime Day monitor deals in the US

Philips 221V8LB 22-inch: was $69.99 now $58.49 at Amazon OK, so this monitor is definitely not going to blow you away, but if all you're looking for is a cheap office monitor for productivity use, you're going to be hard pressed to find a better deal than this one.

Save 46% Samsung 27-Inch ViewFinity S7: was $349.99 now $189.99 at Amazon For the money, you get a 27-inch HDR screen with a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 – so yes, that means you’re getting an aspect ratio of 16:9. And this means that not only can you pull off the usual ultra-wide tricks like getting a wider field of view in shooters, for example, you can even have the monitor act as four distinct 16:9 (normal widescreen) full HD displays. Like having four monitors side-by-side, in other words, which is obviously great for productivity in general Windows usage.

Samsung Odyssey G30D 32-Inch: was $279.99 now $159.99 at Amazon As far as full HD gaming monitors go, it's very hard to find better than the Odyssey G3 series. This 32-inch monitor features a speedy 180Hz refresh and 1ms response time with AMD FreeSync, all for 43% off right now at Amazon.

Samsung Odyssey G70B: was $699.99 now $499.99 at Amazon Save $200 on the 4K, 144Hz Samsung Odyssey G70B with this Prime Day discount. This monitor is the perfect blend of visual fidelity and competitive prowess, offering everything you need for immersive story games as well as high-paced online titles. While it's not an OLED display, it does feature HDR400 for deeper, truer blacks and vibrant whites.

Alienware AW3423DWF Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor: was $779 now $649.99 at Amazon The 34-inch Alienware AW3423DWF Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor has it all. It features a curved panel to pull you into the action, a ludicrous 0.01 MS response time paired with a 165Hz refresh rate for precise plays, DisplayHDR True Black 400 and Quantum-Dot OLED for vibrant colors and deep blacks, and even a welcome array of ports for your speakers and peripherals. All for the lowest price in months at just $649.99.

Save 44% Samsung Odyssey OLED G9: was $1,599.99 now $899.99 at Amazon The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is one of the best gaming monitors on the market, adhering to increased immersion while gaming, thanks to its QD-OLED panel, 240Hz refresh rate, and 49-inch display size. At $899.99, it's a very hard deal to turn down.

LG UltraGear OLED 39GS95QE: was $1,499.99 now $949.99 at Amazon LG's 39GS95QE is one of the ideal UltraGear ultrawide gaming monitors, offering some of the best immersion possible. As usual, the OLED panel ensures you're getting great deep black levels, and this, combined with its 800R curvature, literally puts you front and center of the action on screen.

MSI MPG 491CQP QD-OLED: was $1,099.99 now $727.99 at Amazon The MSI MPG 491CQP is one of the best ultrawide gaming monitors you'll find on the market, opening the gateway to better gaming across the board. With an increased POV, 1000 nits of peak brightness, and a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, the image quality here is off the charts. This is an absolute steal at its current sale price.

Amazon Prime Day monitor deals in the UK

MSI PRO MP223 E2: was £69 now £46.52 at Amazon I don't think anyone is going to say that this monitor is a premium display by any means, but for less than 50 quid, you're not going to find a better bargain on a basic office monitor for work or school.

AOC 27B3HA2: was £94.99 now £79 at Amazon If you need a bit more screen real estate but you don't want to spend a fortune, this 27-inch AOC 1080p office monitor hits the sweet spot between function and affordability.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9: was £1,299.99 now £937 at Amazon In your favorite games, the world is yours, thanks to the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 super ultrawide gaming monitor. Its QD-OLED panel is a godsend for gaming, as it provides phenomenal deep black levels, with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, taking your enjoyment to the next level.

LG UltraGear OLED 39GS95QE: was £1,499.99 now £981.99 at Amazon LG's 39GS95QE is an easy choice for gamers looking for a signficant visual upgrade, especially coming from a regular LED. And that's because OLED is untouchable in terms of deep black levels, essentially providing fantastic image quality across games and movies.

Save 18% MSI MAG 341CQP QD-OLED: was £1,099.99 now £899.99 at Amazon The MSI MAG 341CQP is a smaller variant of its elder MPG 491CQP, and stands as a fantastic alternative. Despite the smaller display, it boasts better specifications like a 175Hz refresh rate over the 491CQP's 144Hz. It's also one of the best ultrawide gaming monitors you'll find on the market, available at an affordable price.