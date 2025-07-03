Swap your old monitor for one of these 15 affordable 4K monitors on Amazon Prime Day - the cheapest costs only $149 but my favorite is a 50-inch $178 display

Although Amazon Prime Day may be nearly here, if you're looking to upgrade to a high-quality 4K monitor, you don't need to wait.

Amazon and Walmart are already offering early deals on 4K screens from a wide range of brands, including Acer, Philips, Toshiba, Insignia, LGLO, and more.

Whether you're after a compact portable display, a large-format screen for multitasking, or a color-accurate panel for creative work, there’s a discounted model to fit your setup.

From 16" ultra-slim travel monitors to 50" smart TVs that double as productivity powerhouses, these early sales offer a great chance to lock in premium 4K resolution without the Prime Day rush.

Don’t wait for Prime Day to grab these affordable 4K displays

Victrack 13.3-inch UHD Portable Touch Monitor: was $299.99 now $149 at Walmart The Victrack 4K UHD Touchscreen Monitor delivers sharp 4K resolution in a slim, portable design. Featuring a 2160P IPS panel with 100% sRGB color gamut and HDR support, it offers vibrant visuals and wide 178° viewing angles. With USB-C, mini HDMI, and micro-USB connectivity, it's ideal for laptops and travel. The 60Hz refresh rate and 6ms response time ensure smooth performance.

Koorui 27" 4K UHD IPS Monitor : was $359.99 now $189.99 at Walmart The Koorui 27" 4K UHD IPS Monitor delivers sharp visuals with a 3840x2160 resolution and vibrant color through a 90% DCI-P3 gamut. It features HDR10 support, Adaptive-Sync for smooth performance, and a 4ms response time. The frameless design and low blue light tech make it easy on the eyes, while HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity promises wide compatibility. Adjustable tilt and VESA mount support add ergonomic flexibility.

Sceptre Ultra HD 70Hz IPS Monitor: was $349.99 now $179.97 at Walmart The Sceptre 27" 4K UHD Monitor (U275W-UPT) delivers crisp 3840x2160 resolution with a vibrant IPS panel and 99% sRGB color accuracy. Its 70Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time offer smooth visuals for work and even gaming. Built-in speakers save space, while Blue Light Shift reduces eye strain. With DisplayPort and multiple HDMI inputs, plus FPS/RTS modes, this monitor will suit creatives looking for performance and clarity.

Mobile Pixels 28" 4K UHD Monitor : was $261 now $189.99 at Walmart The Mobile Pixels 28" 4K UHD Monitor offers sharp 3840x2160 resolution with an IPS panel for wide 178° viewing angles and vivid, accurate color coverage at 99% sRGB. It includes HDMI 1.4 and 2.0, DisplayPort 1.2, audio out, and built-in speakers. The ergonomic stand supports tilt and height adjustment for comfort. TÜV-certified flicker-free and low blue light technologies help reduce eye strain during extended use.

Onn Roku TV: was $329 now $178 at Walmart The Onn 50" Roku TV delivers crisp 2160p resolution with vibrant LED visuals and HDR support for lifelike detail. With a 60Hz refresh rate, it's great for all manner of creative purposes. Multiple ports, including 3 HDMI, USB, Ethernet, composite, optical audio out, RF input, and a headphone jack, plus VESA mounting make it a perfect large-format monitor for work or entertainment setups.

Element Xumo Smart Television: was $229.99 now $179.99 at Walmart The Element 43" UHD Xuxo Smart TV offers sharp 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision and HDR10 for vivid, lifelike images. Its built-in Xuxo platform provides access to 250+ streaming apps, while voice search makes content discovery easy. With multiple ports, including 3 HDMI, USB, Ethernet, optical audio out, and RF input, it’s ideal as a large-format 4K monitor. A 60Hz refresh rate and low input lag make it suitable for work, streaming, or gaming.

Hisense UHD 4K R6: was $289 now $195 at Walmart The Hisense 43" Class 4K UHD Roku Smart TV delivers sharp, vibrant visuals with over 8 million pixels, HDR support, and smooth motion powered by Motion Rate technology. Built-in Roku OS provides access to thousands of streaming channels, plus voice control with Google Assistant. With multiple ports, including 3 HDMI, USB, Ethernet, and optical audio out, it’s also well-suited for use as a 4K monitor for work and media setups.

Philips 27E1N1800A 27" IPS 4K UHD: was $223.99 now $189.99 at Amazon The Philips 27E1N1800A 27" 4K UHD monitor delivers sharp 3840x2160 resolution with vibrant color from its IPS panel and support for HDR10. It features AMD FreeSync for smooth visuals, plus flicker-free tech and LowBlue Mode to reduce eye strain during long sessions. With HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, built-in speakers, and VESA mount compatibility, it’s ideal as a high-quality monitor for productivity, creative work, or entertainment. It includes a 4-year advance replacement warranty.

LGLO 27" 4K UHD Monitor: was $189.99 now $158.99 at Amazon The LGLO 27" 4K UHD Monitor offers dual-mode flexibility, switching between 3840x2160 at 60Hz for design work and 2560x1440 at 144Hz for gaming or creative tasks. The IPS panel provides 178° viewing angles and 99% sRGB color accuracy, ideal for designers and creatives. The borderless design enhances immersion, while HDR400 support boosts contrast and detail. With 2 HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, VESA compatibility, and tilt adjustment, it’s a strong option for both work and gaming setups. There's a $10 off coupon available to apply on the Amazon page.

Gawfolk 32" 4K UHD Monitor: was $199.99 now $189.99 at Amazon The Gawfolk 32" 4K UHD Monitor features a 3840x2160 resolution VA panel with 100% sRGB color coverage, a 3500:1 contrast ratio, and wide 178° viewing angles for vivid, accurate visuals. Ideal for work or entertainment, it supports low blue light and flicker-free technology for comfortable long-term use. With HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, plus VESA 100x100mm wall mount compatibility, this monitor is a great option for a spacious and sharp desktop display.

Acer Nitro KG272K: was $229.99 now $209.99 at Amazon The Acer Nitro KG272K 27" 4K UHD IPS Monitor delivers sharp 3840x2160 resolution with HDR10 support and 99% sRGB color accuracy, making it ideal for both gaming and creative work. It features a 60Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time, and Adaptive-Sync for smooth performance. With two HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.2, audio out, built-in speakers, and VESA mount compatibility, it’s a strong choice for desktop setups.

Wanlusiri 16" 4K Portable Monitor: was $398 now $158.89 at Amazon The Wanlusiri 16" 4K Portable Monitor features a 3840x2400 IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, delivering sharp visuals, 100% color gamut, and wide 178° viewing angles. Weighing just 1.6 lbs and 0.3" slim, it's ideal for travel, gaming, or remote work. It includes 2 USB-C ports and a Mini HDMI port for easy setup with laptops, consoles, and more. The built-in folding stand and eye-care features make it a practical secondary monitor.

Insignia 50" F50 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: was $299.99 now $169.99 at Amazon The Insignia 50" F50 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV delivers crisp 2160p resolution with HDR10 and 4K upscaling for rich, lifelike visuals. Powered by Fire TV, it provides access to over 1.8 million movies and shows, plus smart home integration and Alexa voice control. With 3 HDMI ports, USB, Ethernet, optical out, AV input, headphone jack, and HDMI eARC, it’s also well-suited as a large-format 4K monitor for streaming, work, or gaming setups.

Insignia The Insignia 43" F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: was $199.99 now $149.98 at Amazon The Insignia 43" F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV is the smaller cousin of the one we featured above. It delivers sharp 2160p resolution with HDR10 for vivid color and contrast, plus 4K upscaling for enhanced detail. With built-in Fire TV and Alexa Voice Remote, you can easily stream from services like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+. It includes 3 HDMI ports, USB, Ethernet, composite input, optical out, and a headphone jack, making it a solid option for use as a large-format 4K monitor.

Toshiba 50" Class C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: was $349.99 now $199.99 at Amazon The Toshiba 50" Class C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV delivers detailed 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision HDR for rich contrast and color. Combined with Dolby Atmos, it creates an immersive home theater experience. Fire TV gives quick access to top apps and live content, while Game Mode supports ALLM, VRR, and eARC for responsive performance. With 3 HDMI ports, USB, Ethernet, and optical audio out, it's also a strong option as a 4K monitor.