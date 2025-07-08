Samsung 27-Inch 4K monitor gets a 46% discount, drops to $189.99 for Amazon Prime Day — its lowest price ever, and I’m floored

For Prime Day, Amazon slashed the price of the Samsung 27-Inch ViewFinity S7 (S70D) monitor by almost half to $189.99, down from $349.99, making it one of the cheapest Prime Day deals for 4K monitors on the market.

Maybe you’ve been thinking of embracing 4K with your next monitor, and you fancy a compact display to boot, with a modern, sleek design? In that case, this is the perfect monitor that could be ideal.

Save 46% Samsung 27-Inch ViewFinity S7: was $349.99 now $189.99 at Amazon For the money, you get a 27-inch HDR screen with a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 – so yes, that means you’re getting an aspect ratio of 16:9. And this means that not only can you pull off the usual ultra-wide tricks like getting a wider field of view in shooters, for example, you can even have the monitor act as four distinct 16:9 (normal widescreen) full HD displays. Like having four monitors side-by-side, in other words, which is obviously great for productivity in general Windows usage.

In our review of the S9 (its bigger brother), our colleague, Tim Danton, called the screen “A standout monitor for its smart TV and gaming features, its hardware calibration and its price."

Not only does it have HDR10 for better color fidelity, it also features four ports (HDMI, DP, USB-A, USB-B) and can do picture-in-picture as well as picture-by-picture. It has a headphone port, but sadly, no speakers.

Other 4K monitors available on Prime Day