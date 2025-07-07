Usually, I recommend picking between one of two monitor types: a FHD or QHD panel with a high refresh rate of at least 120Hz, or a display with a 4K resolution and at least 60Hz refresh rate, depending on the types of games you like to play. But with the Samsung Odyssey G70B at the price it is right now ($499, was $699.99 at Amazon) during Amazon Prime Day sales, you can get the best of both worlds and snag a 4K, 144Hz monitor without breaking the bank - which is definitely not a commonality.

You also get some useful features here along with those impressive specs, namely HDR400, G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro functionality, and an adjustable monitor stand. At this price, it's hard to pass up.

It's not every day you come across a sub-$500 gaming monitor that offers both a 3840x2160 resolution and a high enough refresh rate to keep up with the competition at 144Hz. Not to mention a 1ms response time.

But the Samsung Odyssey G70B delivers on all fronts. It's the perfect in-between display for those who enjoy kicking back with a relaxing indie game or immersive story, but also crave the adrenaline rush of making game-winning plays in competitive online titles.

Plus, it comes with an adjustable stand, allowing you to raise, tilt, and swivel it to the perfect position for your setup. I can't overstate how important this is - if you've ever used a static monitor stand that just doesn't fit well with your desk, viewing angle, or peripherals, you already know.

And that's not to mention the G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro capabilities, which sync up the display with your GPU to eliminate stutters and screen tears for a buttery smooth gameplay experience.

This deal won't last long - if you've been meaning to upgrade your monitor to match your new PC, now's your chance at a sizable Prime Day discount.