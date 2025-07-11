Going once, going twice... sold! – Amazon Prime Day monitors are selling out fast, so it's your last chance to snatch these deals
It's the final countdown! Queue the song Europe...
So, for casual PC users and gamers, do you think it's time to make a visual upgrade? If so, you'll be happy to hear that I've found several monitors that will suit your needs, whether you're looking for the best of the best or simply on a budget.
My favorite among them (and quite possibly the best deal overall) is the LG UltraGear OLED 34GS95QE gaming monitor, which is now available for $769 (was $1,299.99) on Amazon in the US. It's also available for just £617.99 (was £766) on Amazon in the UK.
It provides an exceptional immersive experience with its impressive 800R curvature; think of a VR headset experience, and the 800R curvature is the closest you can get to that with a gaming monitor. That's even without mentioning the 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time you'll have at your disposal, so it's an easy choice. It's possibly the best ultrawide OLED monitor you'll find that's reasonably priced, and as we approach the final countdown on Amazon Prime Day, it's your last chance to act on some of the best deals we've seen on products like it in a while.
If you're on a budget though, the AOC Q27G3XMN 27-inch mini-LED gaming monitor is available for $254.99 (previously $299.99) on Amazon in the US, a shockingly low price for a bright mini-LED monitor, thanks to DisplayHDR 1000.
Fortunately, that's not all, as there's a wide range of displays available – but I must warn you, don't wait around too long, as the clock is ticking, and many of them are already low on stock!
Today's best Amazon Prime Day monitor deals in the US
The star of the show in the final hours of Amazon Prime Day is the LG UltraGear OLED 34GS95QE, delivering spectacular visuals with an OLED panel and an 800R curvature, placing you at the front and center of the action. The addition of a 240Hz refresh rate and the $779.99 price sweeten the deal and make this an easy recommendation.
Producing up to 1000 nits, the AOC Q7G3XMN mini-LED gaming monitor is a fantastic proposition in the hours ticking down to Amazon's Prime Day closure. While it's a VA mini-LED, which means you'll likely experience smearing and ghosting in games, it will likely be overshadowed by fantastic brightness levels and its 180Hz refresh rate at 1440p.
Now, for a monitor that I've reviewed (which you'll be seeing soon), the Mobile Pixels 34-inch mini-LED ultrawide is another monitor worthy of a mention for those who love high brightness for gaming. It's a VA mini-LED, and dark-level smearing is its biggest disadvantage, but at its $679.99 price, I'd suggest picking it up. Plus, it has an extra two days left before its sale ends!
It doesn't always have to be OLED or mini-LED to attain a great visual experience, and the Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G55C is an example of that. It's a 32-inch 165Hz refresh rate monitor, with a 1ms response time, and a 1000R curvature, to provide a great gaming experience at a very low $199.99 sale price.
The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is the monitor you want if you're in the market for one of the best displays available. The 32:9 aspect ratio is arguably unmatched in terms of immersion, and that's further backed up by its impressive QD-OLED panel, providing fantastic deep black levels thanks to the 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. It's a big ask at $899.99, but should be seen as a bargain considering its original $1,599.99 price.
Indulge in greater gaming experiences using the Acer Predator X32 4K OLED monitor. It has a 240Hz refresh rate, ensuring your games feel smooth, and it has HDMI 2.1 compatibility, meaning you can use this display for consoles and PC. Time is running out on this one!
Today's best Amazon Prime Day monitor deals in the UK
The LG UltraGear OLED 34GS95QE is the closest you'll get to a virtual reality experience without a headset, as its 800R curvature takes immersion up to the next step. It's joined alongside an immersive OLED panel providing exceptional contrast across all of your entertainment.
Take your visual enjoyment to the next step with the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9, which could just revitalize your gaming experience entirely. It's all possible due to its QD-OLED panel, bringing deep black levels, ultimately producing some of the best image quality you can find on any display.
With the additional Ambilight feature, the Philips Evnia 49M2C8900AM is easily one of the best super ultrawide OLED monitors available, and clearly one that's highly sought after, considering the low stock remaining. It levels up. Its 240Hz refresh rate will pair well with your powerful gaming PC to help achieve a high and smooth frame rate.
Now, if 1080p is still your way forward and you're sticking to a low budget, then the Philips Evnia 27MN3500AM is a great choice at $118.98. It utilizes a 180Hz refresh rate, best suited for fast-paced action games, with a claim of a 1ms GtG response time. It's the most affordable monitor in this entire list, so don't miss this deal!
