Amazon Prime Day is almost over, and if you're still on the fence about making a gaming hardware purchase, there's plenty of top quality products to be found at incredibly low rates. For example, there are so many controllers for PC, Xbox and Switch available for less than $50. Standouts for me include the Amazon Luna controller at $39.99 (was $69.99) and a real budget powerhouse in the GameSir Nova Lite for just $19.99 (was $24.99).
No matter which console you play on, there's absolutely an Amazon Prime Day controller deal for you. So many top brands have shown up with discounts, so I highly recommend checking out some of the ones I've listed below. As an important side note, we've also tested and reviewed every controller that's been discounted below, so you can rest assured you'll be buying with confidence no matter which you end up choosing, if any.
Amazon Prime Day controller deals in the US
Don't knock it 'til you try it. The Amazon Luna controller is an excellent PC gamepad that's currently close to half price. The Luna subscription service is not required to make use of it, either, it works out of the box with your PC games with USB-C and Bluetooth connectivity options.
While it's true the Nova Lite is already available at a staunchly low price point, I have to shout about this deal that takes it under 20 bucks. This is perhaps the single best budget controller on the market, and is compatible with PC and Switch.
No controller roundup would be complete without a mention of the excellent Xbox Wireless Controller. Compatible with PC and Xbox consoles, this is a stellar deal that's perfect if you simply need a spare pad or a new replacement. Several colorways are also on offer, too, albeit most are over that $50 threshold.
Deep Pink: was $69.99 now $54.99 at Amazon
Electric Volt: was $69.99 now $52.24 at Amazon
Pulse Cipher: was $79.99 now $64 at Amazon
Pulse Red: was $69.99 now $53.99 at Amazon
Robot White: was $64.99 now $47.49 at Amazon
Shock Blue: was $69.99 now $57.99 at Amazon
Sky Cipher: was $79.99 now $64.99 at Amazon
Velocity Green: was $69.99 now $57.99 at Amazon
One of the absolute best budget Xbox and PC controllers, the Kaleid features Hall effect sticks, tactile face buttons for responsive play, and a really quite lovely RGB profile thanks to those strips at the flanks of the pad. A simply lovely controller that's wired only, but packs a tremendous amount of style.
I'd be doing you a disservice if I didn't bring you to the attention of my favorite Switch controller - the 8BitDo Ultimate. Compatible with Switch, Switch 2 and PC, it even comes with a handy charging dock for when you need to top up. An exceptional gamepad that's a few years old now, but absolutely none the worse for wear.
Amazon Prime Day controller deals in the UK
It's only this yellow colorway that's discounted in the UK at present, but this is still a top discount on the recently-released 8BitDo Ultimate 2. Drift-resistant TMR sticks, handy remappable buttons and trigger locks make this a superb Switch and PC controller for competitive players.
The Xbox Wireless Controller is also on sale in the UK, though admittedly, the discounts here aren't quite as robust or impressive. Still worth a look in you're in quick need of a spare pad.
Deep Pink: was £64.99 now £52.99 at Amazon
Pulse Red: was £64.99 now £52.99 at Amazon
Robot White: was £59.99 now £49.99 at Amazon
Shock Blue: was £64.99 now £52.99 at Amazon
Velocity Green: was £64.99 now £52.99 at Amazon
Another very impressive UK discount here for the Amazon Luna controller. Once again, it's broadly compatible with PC titles - including those on Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG as well as the Luna service itself.
The superb Nitro Deck is coming in next, with a brilliantly low sub-£50 price at Amazon for this GameCube Purple limited edition that also comes with a nifty carry case for out-and-about gaming with your Switch.
The GameSir Kaleid has also been discounted in the UK, at a similar rate to its US counterpart. This isn't quite a lowest-ever in the region, but still a fantastic deal considering it's hands-down one of the best third-party Xbox and PC controllers.
Overall, Amazon Prime Day has been pretty decent when it comes to deals for the best PC controllers, best Xbox controllers and best Nintendo Switch controllers. There is someone missing there, but that's largely because PlayStation tends to save its gamepad deals for its own sales events. On top of that, there just aren't that many good (and budget-friendly) third-party alternatives for PS5.
