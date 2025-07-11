It's the final day of Prime Day, so I'm here to remind you that one of my favorite discounts from the sales event, for the tremendous 8BitDo Ultimate 2, is still live presumably for today only. That means you can still save 10% off the controller with a coupon on the store page, bringing it down to $62.99 (was $69.99) at Amazon.
For context, this Amazon Prime Day deal is the first on record for the 8BitDo Ultimate 2. And at this price, the gamepad is currently 22 bucks cheaper than the (similarly great) Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller. The Ultimate 2 is also compatible with Switch 2, if you'd prefer to save money on a proper controller for the console.
Amazon Prime Day deal: 8BitDo Ultimate 2
The 8BitDo Ultimate 2 acts as an upgrade following on from the superb 8BitDo Ultimate, which remains my personal favorite Nintendo Switch controller. This upgrade adds drift-destroying TMR thumbsticks, additional remappable buttons, trigger locks and some rather nice RGB ring lights.
Also available in: White - $62.99 at Amazon | Yellow - $66.49 at Amazon
If you're in the UK, this yellow variant has been pretty steeply discounted in the region. I do personally prefer the other colorways, but $10 off is still an absolutely great deal here.
The 8BitDo Ultimate is absolutely a worthy follow-up to one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers? The original Ultimate impressed on release with its drift-resistant Hall effect sticks, but the Ultimate 2 goes a step further with even more longer-lasting TMR technology. In layman's terms, that's basically 'Hall Effect 2'.
I scored the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 four out of five stars in my original review. That is a lower score than what I gave to the original 8BitDo Ultimate, but that's simply because the Ultimate was such a game-changer when it released. Its successor is nonetheless a phenomenal upgrade, making an already excellent gamepad that much better.
More 8BitDo Ultimate 2 deals
