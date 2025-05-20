My absolute favorite Nintendo Switch controller comes with a nifty carry case in this early Memorial Day deal

I definitely yap about the 8BitDo Ultimate controller for Nintendo Switch more than most, but I absolutely have to clue you in on this exceptional saving on the controller at Amazon ahead of the Memorial Day sales.

Right now, the 8BitDo Ultimate controller is available for $54.99 (was $69.99) at Amazon. Better still, this is the first time the controller has enjoyed a saving that includes a carry case.

• Browse the full Amazon sale

This effectively means you'll be able to house one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers, and its included charging dock, inside a snug home that'll protect it from scrapes and general wear and tear. The discount is good enough for the gamepad on its own, but this carry case is a real deal sweetener.

Today's best 8BitDo Ultimate deal

8BitDo Ultimate controller (carry case included): was $69.99 now $54.99 at Amazon You're getting the best Nintendo Switch controller for less with this deal. And for the first time ever, it's shipping with a bespoke 8BitDo-branded carry case that'll protect it from wear and tear. This is a stellar deal and the one I'd recommend right now if you're shopping for a new controller for Switch and/or PC.

You can read my full 8BitDo Ultimate review for more information on this top gamepad. But in short, it was one of the first controllers of the current console generations to really open the floodgates on Hall effect thumbsticks. These are much more resistant to drift than traditional potentiometer sticks, making for a controller that lasts much longer than those without.

If that wasn't enough, its 20-hour battery life (while it may pale in comparison to the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller's 40+ hours) is supported by an included charging dock. Simply hook it up via USB-C and place the controller onto it to begin charging. Do this overnight on the regular, and you'll never be in danger of running out of juice for wireless play.