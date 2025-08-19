Zoom's new AI agent might mean you never need a human receptionist ever again
Zoom adds its Virtual Agent to Zoom Phone
- Virtual Agent for Zoom Phone can handle customer calls 24/7 without human input
- The no-code tool is trained from existing company docs and websites
- AI Companion takes the stress out of scheduling meetings
Zoom has lifted the wraps off Virtual Agent for Zoom Phone, allowing companies can now use a 24/7 AI concierge to replace or support existing receptionists.
The AI agent promises to greet callers naturally, process requests and initiate next steps without any human intervention, helping to reduce missed calls and hold times.
Available from launch in English, Spanish, French, German, Portuguese and Japanese (with more languages to come), Zoom says its Virtual Agent is capable of efficiently routing calls autonomously, getting customers one step closer to a resolution without the need for a human to pick up the phone.
Zoom's Virtual Agent is a digital receptionist
"By combining AI that can listen, understand, and take action with the reach of Zoom Phone, our concierge virtual agent provides seamless and personalized support to all callers,” Zoom Chief Product Officer Smita Hashim explained.
Zoom highlighted how companies can leverage the Virtual Agent's immense time-saving powers without any expertise thanks to the no-code setup – instead, they can simply train the agent by uploading existing documents or pointing to a website.
"The result is a faster, more personalized, and more scalable experience for everyone," Hashim added.
Some of the use cases highlighted by Zoom include booking appointments in healthcare, confirming stock and answering product questions in retail and providing updates in financial services.
At the same time, Zoom added new agentic AI capabilities to its AI Companion feature, including a tool that handles meeting scheduling by finding suitable times, coordinating invites, tracking responses and suggesting alternatives.
In the press release, the company noted that AI Companion now goes even further to "[give] teams more time to focus on the discussion itself, not the logistics."
