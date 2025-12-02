AWS wants to make your AI agents more intelligent and more human

Amazon Connect adds new upgrades for AI agents

Agents can now understand, monitor and respond in more detail

The aim is "true collaboration" between humans and AI, AWS says

Your company's AI agents could soon be smarter and more human-like in their behaviour and decision-making skills thanks to a new upgrade from AWS.

At its AWS re:Invent 2025 event, the company has revealed new additions for Amazon Connect aimed at delivering "seamless customer experiences".

The new tools will allow AI agents on messaging and voice channels to understand, reason, and act more like humans do - hopefully making the process smoother for everyone.

AWS Connect upgrades

First launched in 2019, the company says Amazon Connect has already helped businesses deliver automated voice experiences using neural text-to-speech in more than 30 languages and automated speech recognition in more than 25 languages.

Its new upgrades will look to take this progress even further, with advanced speech models from Nova Sonic allowing these agents to deliver "natural, human-like conversations", including the ability to respond with the right pace, tone, and understanding across multiple languages and accents.

AWS says these additions to Amazon Connect will create "true collaboration between humans and AI", giving human workers the ability to focus on building relationships and handling complex situations while AI manages the background, analyzing the conversation context and customer sentiment, before suggesting next steps, as well as actively completing tasks such as preparing documentation and handling routine processes.

"By combining real-time clickstream data with rich customer history, AI agents and customer service representatives can deliver interactions with highly personalized product suggestions at exactly the right moment," AWS says.

"Instead of waiting for customers to ask, businesses can also anticipate needs based on real-time behavior, increasing satisfaction while creating new revenue opportunities."

Importantly, Amazon Connect will also provide AI agent observability, offering "complete transparency", showing you exactly what the AI understood, which tools it used, and how it reached its decisions, meaning users can optimize performance and ensure compliance going forward.

