Zoom wants to make your whole office smarter in a bid to make meetings less painful

Zoom is adding even more AI into its ecosystem to help workers with extra automation

Workplace AI head calls for "intelligent, connected environments"

Video is also getting an upgrade to 60fps

Zoom is updating Zoom Spaces to become an AI-first "intelligent office" powered by agentic AI systems to automate administrative tasks like booking rooms.

One of the new features Zoom is keen to highlight is proactive recommendations within Workspace Reservation, which helps employees optimize their in-office time and operate some Zoom Rooms and meeting features hands-free.

With the AI-powered upgrades, Zoom hopes to solve some of the most common frustrations workers have in the office, like inconsistent room tech and disconnected tools.

Zoom Spaces integrates AI into your working day – not just your work

"AI has become a central part of our digital workday, and in order to be successful, organizations need to harness its power to transform workspaces into intelligent, connected environments that can adapt to people’s needs" Workplace AI, Meetings and Spaces Head Jeff Smith explained.

As part of its continued move to reposition itself as an AI-first collaboration ecosystem rather than the video conferencing platform we came to know it as, the company is also working with more third parties to put its tools into the hands of more workers, adding Zoom Meetings to certain Cisco hardware and bringing Vizrt onboard with its ISV Exchange program.

The broader ecosystem is also getting handy new updates, like support for 60fps, higher bit-rate and higher bandwidth on calls for sharper and clearer calls.

And in recognition that many hybrid workers prefer a mobile-first experience, the company also expected Workspace Reservation to go live on the mobile app by late February 2026.

"Adding AI to physical spaces helps teams maximize office use, increase collaboration, and drive meaningful business impact," Smith concluded.

The launch of Zoom AI Companion 3.0 in December also implies that Zoom will continue to roll out "AI-first capabilities for personal workflows" across the entire ecosystem as it continues to evolve beyond the video calling app it used to be.

