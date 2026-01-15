iOS and Android devices will listen for ultrasonic sounds to know if they're in a meeting room

Companion Mode pops up as the favored joining option

It's also easier to share audio on calls

Google Meet has been updated to automatically detect meeting rooms, making Companion Mode the priority joining method to reduce echoes and audio feedback associated with multiple active mics in close proximity.

With this meeting room detection, Google Meet will also automatically check users in to the call in question so admins can track attendance.

The feature works on Android and iOS devices, perfect for secondary devices, and supports both the Meet and Gmail apps.

Google Meet makes it easier to join via Companion Mode

The system works when the primary device or conferencing hardware in a meeting room emits an ultrasonic sound that's silent to the human ear. Compatible devices can hear this, and know to serve up the Companion Mode option by default as well as check you in.

"To automatically check you in, the green room uses your phone or tablet’s microphone to detect an ultrasound signal from the conference room hardware, streamlining the process and eliminating unnecessary steps."

Admins can enable or disable this proximity detection at room level, but Google didn't make it clear whether end users can opt out of using the feature.

Automatic room check-in with Companion Mode support has already started rolling out to all Google Workspace users, including individual account holders, but some domains may be slower than others in getting it.

And separately, for the times you need to share audio, Google has made it easier to share audio directly from third-party media apps when using Chrome on the desktop to further reduce the chances of hearing echoes. Now available to all users, Google admitted this long-missing feature was "highly requested" by its users.

