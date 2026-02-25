Samsung WAFX-P displays integrate AI tools that summarize discussions and capture key points instantly

Dual-pen and multi-touch features allow fifty users to contribute simultaneously

Remote participants stay fully engaged with simultaneous sharing from up to nine devices

Samsung has launched WAFX P, a premium interactive display built for both education and enterprises, offering tools intended to improve participation and interaction.

The monitor includes a built-in 4K camera, integrated microphones, and dual 20-watt speakers, allowing participants to conduct video and audio communication with remote classrooms, home offices, or conference rooms simultaneously.

Live Caption functionality generates real-time captions for spoken content, supporting accessibility and ensuring participants can follow discussions even in noisy or challenging environments.

The WAFX P includes AI-powered features designed to help summarize discussions, capture key points, and organize content during live sessions.

Features such as Circle to Search and AI Summary enable participants to locate relevant information quickly while recording transcripts in real time.

The AI tools work alongside multitasking capabilities on Android 15, powered by an Octa-Core CPU, allowing users to manage multiple applications and switch between trusted tools without interrupting ongoing sessions or workflows.

The display supports dual-pen interaction and responsive multi-touch technology, allowing up to fifty users to write, annotate, or contribute simultaneously on the screen.

Its multimedia content remains clear across large rooms thanks to the display’s 450-nit brightness level, and up to nine devices can share screens simultaneously, letting remote participants follow and contribute seamlessly.

These features aim to integrate multiple devices into a single collaborative space without requiring additional third-party tools.

Samsung’s on-premise Device Management Solution enables centralized control over connected WAFX P displays, and allows administrators to refresh on-screen content, adjust application settings, or send notifications across multiple devices at once.

This system provides a practical method for managing business monitors and classroom displays, supporting campus- or office-wide coordination.

It also enables administrators to maintain control over shared resources and ensure timely visibility of critical information.

As interesting as this device sounds, here comes the sad part: the Samsung 75" Interactive Display WAFX-P costs a whopping $4.990.

This is well beyond the reach of many classrooms, and even small enterprises may not be able to afford the device.

Also, the effectiveness of the display depends on proper integration into existing workflows, careful oversight, and attention to potential security implications.

Built-in cameras, microphones, and AI tools create new avenues for collaboration but also require monitoring to prevent accidental exposure of sensitive information.

Therefore, organizations adopting these displays must balance interactivity with operational safeguards to maintain functional and secure meeting or learning environments.

