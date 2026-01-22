Logitech unveils two new business webcams

New Rally AI Camera and AI Camera Pro offer AI smarts and more

The devices can even be built into your office wall

If you’ve ever wanted to truly dominate a meeting room or video conference space, then Logitech’s new business webcams could be just the ticket.

The company has revealed its new Rally AI Camera and Rally AI Camera Pro, two new flagship business-focused webcams which use on-device AI capabilities to give an all-round better user experience.

This includes better tracking, multi-camera views, and even new mounting options which can blend into your meeting spaces seamlessly.

Rally AI Cameras

Logitech says the new devices merge the worlds of consumer and business-focused designs, bringing a high quality video conferencing experience boosted by its new AI tools and features.

This includes RightSight 2, its new video framing and optics offering, which uses AI to improve the flow of meetings, especially when multiple speakers or participants are involved.

Logitech says it was inspired by film-making techniques to add the ability to adapt in real time and automatically frame an individual speaker or group, or arrange the participants in a grid, with setups such as Zoom Intelligent Director and Microsoft Teams also now able to employ multiple camera views to create more immersive interactions that feel less like a dull business meeting.

(Image credit: Logitech)

Both of the new products feature a custom-designed lens with a 1-inch imaging sensor and a 115º field of view, which means even in low-light conditions, the whole room is covered, and individual close-ups are as sharp as they can be. For those looking for an even more premium experience, the Rally AI Camera Pro offers an additional optical camera with 15x hybrid zoom, meaning presenters and presentations alike can be captured and broadcast to colleagues across the globe as if they were in the room.

Setup is as easy as plugging in a USB-C cable, and management and workspace planning is covered as the Rally AI Cameras detect when, how many, and how often people use specific rooms, with that data uploaded into Logitech Sync, allowing office managers or bosses more insight into room planning and scheduling.

And for the first time, Logitech is offering an in-wall mounting option, meaning the hardware can blend into the room, rather than sticking out and being intrusive, with an automatic shutter which clearly indicates when the camera is off - but there is also the option to still mount on the ceiling, TV display, or on the wall.

"Rally AI Cameras are designed to power the hybrid-first office, where the tech fades into the background to let the digital and physical worlds blend," said Henry Levak, VP of Product, Logitech for Business.

“From small walls to town halls, they provide a cinematic experience for meeting attendees while quietly solving problems that IT managers, Facilities teams, and Workplace Experience professionals face every day.”

Both units will be available in spring and summer 2026 in graphite and off-white themes, with the Logitech Rally AI Camera Pro costing $2,999 and Rally AI Camera $2,499.

