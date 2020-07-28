Best business webcams 2020: top picks for working from home

These days, the best business webcams are some of the most important purchases you'll make.

This is because in the current situation, many of us are now working from home. That means when we need to keep in contact with co-workers, or host meetings, using video conferencing software is essential - and making sure you have the best business webcam your budget can afford means you'll be seen - and heard - in perfect clarity.

The best business webcams are affordable, but offer excellent video quality. They should also have built-in microphones that can capture what you're saying with perfect clarity, while noise-cancelling tech lets you be heard even in noisy environments.

1. Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000 Affordable and ideal for Skype Resolution: 720p | Features: Colour correction, noise cancelling Cheap Cheerful 720p only

The Microsoft LifeCam Studio is our pick for the best business webcam of 2020. As you'd expect from a Microsoft peripheral, this is aimed at professionals with large displays, and offers 1080p recording and 720p live video calling. It rotates 360 degrees, and can be mounted on a tripod. It also features autofocus, which ensures you're always visible. The wideband mic delivers crystal clear audio, and Microsoft’s TrueColor system will shift the exposure dynamically to keep you well lit, making it a great choice for business conferencing and presentations. It integrates with Microsoft's Skype software perfectly as well.

. (Image credit: Logitech)

2. Logitech C922 Pro Stream Logitech's newest webcam is a winner Resolution: 1080p | Features: Background removal, Low-light correction, 720p/60fps video while streaming, Stereo audio, autofocus, auto light correction Great low-light capabilities Background removal feature Supports 720p/60fps streaming Same design as the C920 No RealSense capabilities

The Logitech G922 Pro Stream features the same classy design as its predecessor, the C920, but also has some key upgrades. For a start, the C922 boasts excellent 1080p video quality, which is great for hosting video calls, and its automatic low-light correction makes it a fantastic cam for streaming with the lights off. It also supports background removal, which is useful if you're taking part in a virtual meeting and you don't want people to see what's in the background (a blessing for people working from home while their kids are off school!).

3. Microsoft LifeCam Studio A pro camera for pro people Resolution: 1080p | Features: Colour correction, hi-fi microphone, Skype Wide field of view Wideband mic for better sound Expensive Really designed for corporate types

The LifeCam Studio is made for business conferencing and presentations, with its 1080p recording, 720p live video calling and wideband mic to deliver crystal clear sound. This is a serious peripheral – one that requires a powerful PC for max settings – but that doesn’t mean it’s lacking bells and whistles. For instance, it comes with 360-degree rotating capabilities and Microsoft’s TrueColor system, which will shift the exposure dynamically to keep you well lit.

4. Logitech Brio Webcam Bringing 4K to a webcam near you Resolution: 2160p | Features: 4K recording, 5X HD Zoom, Windows Hello, HDR 4K Ultra HD Windows Hello Maybe a little too high-res

If you want to really impress your co-workers and clients, then the Logitech Brio might be the webcam you’ve been looking for. With a 4K UHD resolution and HDR, the Logitech Brio has brought high fidelity to the world of the best business webcams. This means you can stream in crystal clear ultra high definition. If you need to show off products on the stream, where broadcasting every detail is important, then this is a great choice. If that wasn’t enough, it also boasts Windows Hello functionality, allowing you to securely log into your PC just by looking at the camera.

(Image credit: Logitech)

5. Logitech HD Webcam C310 A brilliant budget webcam from Logitech Resolution: 720p | Features: Adjustablestand Great value Easy to use Basic

Logitech makes brilliant webcams, and the Logitech HD Webcam C310 is a fantastic budget offering, that offers very good image quality for the price. Resolution is just 720p, but for most people that won't be an issue. In fact, if you have an internet connection that struggles with high definition videos, then this is actually a bonus. This is a great business webcam for offices on a budget.

6. Logitech C930e It costs a lot, but it does a lot too Resolution: 1080p | Features: On-board processing, Zeiss lens, wide angle lens On-board video processing Wide field of view Pricey The 920 comes very close for a lot less cash

The C930e claims to be Logitech's most advanced HD webcam yet, so it isn’t surprising that it's also one of Logitech’s most expensive offerings. However, unlike traditional webcams, which rely on the PC for all the heavy lifting, this unit does the video encoding itself, which should in turn result in better video quality. The wide, 90-degree field of view means it’s well-suited to business video conferencing and presentations. And of course, it’s Skype-certified for PC and Mac.

(Image credit: Logitech)

7. Logitech StreamCam Best for content creation Resolution: 1080p | Features: Smart auto-focus and exposure, AI-enabled facial tracking, 9:16 format, built-in electronic image stabilization, USB Type-C connectivity Content creation features Facial tracking Auto-focusing Not cheap

The Logitech StreamCam is a brilliant business webcam. While it's not primarily designed for business use (it's more for content creators like YouTube streamers), the fact that it offers excellent features like auto-focusing, smart exposure, facial tracking, up to 60fps frame rate, and a flippable design, means it's a great choice for professionals anyway. It's also 1080p, so you get a clearer picture than 720p cameras, and it connects via USB Type-C, so there's faster, more stable, video transfer speeds as well.