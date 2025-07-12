In case you somehow missed it, Amazon Prime Day has come and gone this week, keeping us very busy here at TechRadar, giving top tips to eager deals hunters like you. Here's another one for you: Best Buy and Walmart are carrying on the deals goodness this weekend, offering deals on products we didn't see on Amazon as well as some Prime-beating prices.

For example, the four-quart Ninja Air Fryer, now $66 (was $89) at Walmart, was only discounted by $10 over Prime Day. That's an excellent extra $13 savings on this ever-popular air fryer.

Some of these products weren't even on sale for Prime Day, so if you had your heart set on a specific gadget, don't give up just yet; read on.

Best Walmart deals this weekend

Ninja AF100 4QT Air Fryer: was $89 now $69 at Walmart It's only $20 off, but let's not forget that this was already one of the best budget-friendly air fryers out there, which we also awarded four stars in our review. The 4-quart ceramic-coated basket is perfect for cooking and crisping up food with a capacity of around 2 lb. of French fries. It's easy to use too, with three preset functions and dishwasher-safe parts for an effortless cleanup.

Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was $399.99 now $229.99 at Walmart If you're interested in a lightweight cordless vacuum from Dyson, Walmart has the top-rated V7 Advanced on sale for just $229.99 - a record-low price. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V7 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and provides up to 40 minutes of run time.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $169 at Walmart The Ninja Creami ice cream maker has been a best-seller since its release, and Walmart's rival Prime Day sale has the popular appliance for $169. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with the touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.

Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum: was $299.99 now $176 at Walmart Shark's powerful Matrix robot vacuum offers deep cleaning thanks to precision grid technology, which takes multiple passes over dirt and debris. The multi-surface brush roll also combs and pulls debris, hair, and dirt from carpets and hard floors. Thanks to the inclusion of Amazon Alexa, you can also control the vacuum with the compatible Shark app or through voice control. Today's discount brings the price down to $176.

Best Best Buy deals this weekend

Still available Best Buy 4th of July appliances sale: up to 50% off major appliances

Best Buy has already taken up to 50% off major appliances ahead of this year's 4th of July sales, with savings of up to $1,800 available on washers and dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, and microwaves from all the top brands such as LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, and more. But that's not all. There's also up to an extra 20% off select appliances, additional discounts on laundry bundles, and free installation with select products. As with Memorial Day and Labor Day, it's one of the best times of the year to pick up a new appliance.

Shark FlexStyle: was $349.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy With $100 off, this already budget-friendly Airwrap-alternative is well under half the price of the real thing. We've tested an older, UK version and came away super impressed with the auto-wrapping curl barrels and how easy it is to use. This combined styler and dryer comes with a few attachements, too.

Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist: was $249.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy This is a fantastic deal on this versatile misting fan, with this 20% discount watering down the list price by a generous $50. Enjoy convenient cooling with a choice of pedestal or tabletop configuration, with the added bonus of being able to go cordless, making this a great choice for outdoor use.

