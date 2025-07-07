Air fryers make up some of the best cooking appliances, and thanks to Amazon's early Prime Day sales, the deals are already live and active. Although there are still a few hours until Amazon Prime Day officially starts, sometimes you can get your hands on a better deal prior to the official sale going live, so it's worth checking out these models if you're looking for an air fryer upgrade.

• Add a link to Amazon's full sale

We've been keeping our eyes peeled for the air fryer deals worth looking at, and we've come across some unmissable offers that both US and UK shoppers can take advantage of. The best part about Amazon's mix of early Prime Day deals is that some of our best air fryers are dropping in price, including our favorite extra-large model, the Philips 1000 Series dual basket air fryer, which has hit its lowest price in the UK.

So, whether you're looking for a dual basket model for large batches or a smaller air fryer if you're tight on kitchen space, there's an even mix of early Prime Day deals on air fryers from leading brands, from Instant to Ninj,a for you to browse through. But we've made deals hunting a lot easier for you, starting with the deals below before you branch out.

Best US early Prime Day air fryer deals

Instant Vortex Plus XL 8QT ClearCook Air Fryer: was $219.99 now $129.99 at Amazon Right now, you can save a huge $90 on Instant's dual basket air fryer, which packs 7 cooking functions including standard air fry, bake, roast, and more. Though this air fryer has seen better days price-wise, it hasn't hit its lowest price since 2022, so this early Prime Day deal is definitely one to look out for if you're due for an air fryer upgrade. Besides, this is the closest price you'll get to its previous Black Friday listings, with last year's being around $120 mark.

Instant Pot Vortex Plus 4QT Air Fryer: was $129.99 now $64.99 at Amazon Our 4.5-star air fryer is half off in Amazon's early Prime Day sale, and we gave it a high rating in our review for a number of things. For starters, it's a very versatile model with grill, roast, and bake settings, easily replacing single-use kitchen gadgets. As well as its speedy cooking times and even results, this model is ideal for bulk cooking thanks to its size. On the other hand, it may not be an option if you're tight for kitchen space, but for one of the more expensive air fryer models out there, this isn't a deal worth skipping on.

Ninja Foodi 10QT 6-in-1 DualZone Smart XL Air Fryer: was $249.99 now $179.99 at Amazon While this early Prime Day deal doesn't match this air fryer's previous Black Friday listings, that's not to say you won't be saving a decent amount on a leading brand dual basket air fryer - $70 to be exact. Its Smart Finish function means that you can cook two different foods two ways to finish at the same time, with a total of 6 different settings to choose from.

Best UK early Prime Day air fryer deals

Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer: was £179.99 now £99.99 at Amazon Lowest price: Tefal's dual basket air fryer hasn't seen its lowest price since the time of Amazon's last Black Friday event. This early Prime Day deal matches that, so there's never been a better time to get your hands on one than now. One of the best things about Tefal's dual zone air fryer is its drawers, which differ in size depending on how many people you're cooking for.

Tefal Easy Fry Mega Air Fryer: was £139.99 now £69.99 at Amazon If you haven't got the space for Tefal's dual zone air fryer or you're sticking to a tighter budget, then its single basket air fryer might be the better option for you. This is another model that has dropped back to its lowest price since Black Friday, saving you $70 on a 7.5-liter air fryer with 8 cooking presets. Although this model has frequent price drops, none of them are as generous as this early Prime Day offer, so it's hard to tell when this opportunity will come around again.