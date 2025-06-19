The portable Ninja Crispi air fryer drops to its lowest price yet ahead of Prime Day

Want a portable, easy-to-store air fryer? Lucky for you, just ahead of this year's Amazon Prime Day sale, Amazon has one of our best portable air fryers on sale for its lowest price yet. Right now, you can get the Ninja Crispi Air Fryer at Amazon for $159.99 (was $179.99).



The Ninja Crispi's biggest draw is its all-in-one system. It comes with 4-qt and 6-cup TempWare glass containers, allowing you to use it for everything from a large batch of chicken wings to a single serving. This sale only applies to a few colors, including Sage, Stone, and Navy, so keep this in mind when ordering from Amazon.

Today's best pre-Prime Day air fryer deal

Ninja Crispi Air Fryer: was $179.99 now $159.99 at Amazon The Ninja Crispi Air Fryer is currently on sale for $159.99, marking its lowest price to date. It features four cooking modes, including Max Crisp, Bake, Air Fry, and Recrisp. The Ninja Crispi comes with 4-qt and 6-cup TempWare glass containers with heat-safe feet that protect the glass from cracking while cooking and also the surfaces you're cooking on. So long as there's an outlet nearby, you can use the Crispi PowerPod to cook with these containers just about anywhere. Just attach it to the tops of the containers and go.

The Ninja Crispi Air Fryer relies on the Crispi Powerpod that attaches to the top of its glass containers. In our Ninja Crispi Air Fryer review, we highlight the convenience of its compact setup, making it easy to cook, serve, and store food. It's even dishwasher safe.

The Ninja Crispi's four cooking modes include Max Crisp, Bake, Air Fry, and Recrisp, allowing you to use it for multiple purposes. The glass containers also have attachments that protect surfaces as you cook. These "heat-safe feet" make it possible to cook anywhere, so long as you have the full setup with you and an outlet nearby.



