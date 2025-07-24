44-liter backpack inspired by Apple's earbuds

Two giant pods and a laptop sleeve inside

On sale 25 July 2025

The design studio and clothing brand that brought you Foot Clogs (clogs that look like feet) Toe Slides (sliders that look like giant toes) and the Rock Shoe (which, of course, is a shoe that looks like a rock) has done it again: the AIRPACK is an AirPods-inspired backpack that looks like a giant AirPods case.

The inspiration doesn't stop on the outside. Open up the clamshell-style zipper and there are two pods inside – but instead of giant earbuds, they're pouches for flexible storage. There's also a dedicated laptop sleeve to keep your MacBook safe. (I assume you have a MacBook if you're buying this.)

The AIRPACK "reimagines tech minimalism as streetwear utility," Hypebeast says, and it's part of Bravest Studios' tradition "of transforming everyday objects into wearable art".

And you can use it to pretend you've been zapped by a shrink ray, which is definitely a bonus.

I have to admit, I love the irreverence that Bravest brings to some of its designs: while most of its products are pretty sensible, it's the more out-there stuff that gets the headlines and gets people talking. And to go with the AIRPACK there's an equally irreverent collection of imagery that deliberately apes the iconic iPod ads.

I don't like it enough to actually buy an AIRPACK, mind you: 44 liters is absolutely massive for a daily backpack, and the AirPods case-styled shape looks overly wide.

I very much doubt I'd be able to have it as carry-on luggage on a budget airline, and wearing one on the subway's likely to make me extremely unpopular. But I like that it exists, and at a reported price of $130 (about £96 / AU$197), I suspect the limited run will sell out very quickly when online sales go live on 25 July.

Maybe I'll treat myself to a pair of Toe Slides instead.