Anker's new earbuds have a case that doubles as a phone battery pack – and, unsurprisingly, giant battery life for the buds
Leave your power bank at home: these buds can top you up over USB-C
- Anker Soundcore P41i has USB-C cable and 3,000mAh battery
- 10-12 hours of playtime, rising to 192 hours with the case
- £79.99 (about $100 / AU$160), available now
If you're fed up lugging one of the best power banks around to stop your phone running out of juice, Anker's Soundcore brand may have just the thing. The charging case for its new P41i earbuds doesn't just charge the earbuds, it can charge your other devices too.
The earbuds themselves are mid-range models, but the case is something more unusual. Don't expect to recharge a MacBook Pro with it, but it's got a 3,000mAh battery that's good for delivering a 50% top-up to an iPhone 16 Pro and 45% to a Samsung Galaxy S24 via its integral USB-C cable. And the case even doubles as a smartphone stand.
Soundcore P41i: key features and pricing
At 10W, you're not going to get the fastest charge, but Anker says you can expect to charge up to 30% in about 40 minutes for the iPhone 16 Pro, Galaxy S24 and Pixel 8, and 30 minutes for an iPhone 14 Pro.
I think the power bank capability is useful: I'm just back from a very long day of travel where once again my iPhone 16 Pro's all-day battery didn't live up to that promise.
50% extra would have been more than enough to make it past midnight without looking for a charge point or having to carry my heavy power bank around.
The earbuds' own batteries are pretty big too: Soundcore says you'll get 12 hours with ANC off and 10 with ANC on, which is above average for the best earbuds of today. And with that charging case, the figure increases to a whopping 192 hours of total listening time.
The buds have 11mm drivers, six mics, and five levels of ANC with three different noise-cancelling modes. There's Bluetooth 5.3 with multi-point and fast pairing, and they're IPX5 certified. UK pricing is £79.99, which converts to around $100 / AU$160.
The Anker Soundcore P41i earbuds are available now in the UK at Amazon, and will launch elsewhere soon.
