Skullcandy's new ANC earbuds have sound by Bose, and look like Bose, but don't have Bose prices
Bose sound, long battery, low price, and a really cool case
- Skullcandy Method 360 ANC are wireless earbuds with Bose sound
- 9 hrs battery in the buds with ANC on, Bose-style ergonomic fit
- Available now for $99 / £99 / AU$189.99 – US price will rise to $119
Skullcandy has just unveiled its latest earbuds, and they're a mashup with Bose that I think looks like incredibly good value for their $99 / £99 / AU$189.99 launch price – though in the US, that's just an initial introductory price, and will rise to $119 officially.
The Skullcandy Method 360 ANC buds are true wireless buds that come in a really cool slide-out case with an O-ring to connect to your backpack or cool skate clothes (the press images seem to emphasize the skating vibe).
The design of the buds themselves bears more than a passing resemblance to the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, but with Skullcandy-like funky color options. They have fins for a super-secure fit, and apparently this is "licensed technology from Bose [to] help ensure a perfect fit and block out unwanted sound". There are different-sized fins and eartips to help get the most secure fit for your ear shape.
Speaking of blocking out the sound, they have active noise cancellation, with adjustable modes via Skullcandy's app and a 'Stay-Aware' passthrough mode. Four mics power the ANC, and given the tech involved, it seems that Bose has had its hand in here as well – these could rank among the best noise-canceling earbuds on a budget.
Impressively, the battery life with ANC turned on is nine hours from the earbuds, with another 23 hours from the case. That's way above most of the competition from even the best earbuds. With the ANC off, you get 11 hours from the buds and a further 29 from the case.
Now, you might assume (as I did) from the '360' name that there's some kind of spatial audio here. Well, there isn't.
Which is fine given the budget, I have no complaint about that – but it feels like Skullcandy already blew the perfectly good name it could've given the next-gen version where it did add this feature.
There's multi-point pairing, Google Fast Pair support, and Bluetooth 5.3 including Bluetooth LE Audio support, so they're somewhat future-proof. There's no mention of Bluetooth Auracast support, but the version of Bluetooth here supports it, so it might be possible in the future.
It's also a shame there's no Find My support, but I can live without that. There's very little to complain about otherwise – even little things that are often left out of budget buds are here, including IPX4 sweat resistance and auto-pausing wear detection when you take them off.
The color options are especially good. They are, in order of how awesome they sound: Plasma, Leopard, Bone, Primer, and Black. They are, in order of how cool they look: Leopard, Plasma, Primer, Black, and Bone.
If these have sound quality and ANC to match the Bose partnership, and the comfort we expect from Skullcandy, these look like they've hit a real value sweet spot, and may rank among the best budget earbuds.
We've already had our hands on them, and will bring you some first impressions once we've had a chance to make some early judgments. They're available to buy from today.
Matt is TechRadar's Managing Editor for Entertainment, meaning he's in charge of persuading our team of writers and reviewers to watch the latest TV shows and movies on gorgeous TVs and listen to fantastic speakers and headphones. It's a tough task, as you can imagine. Matt has over a decade of experience in tech publishing, and previously ran the TV & audio coverage for our colleagues at T3.com, and before that he edited T3 magazine. During his career, he's also contributed to places as varied as Creative Bloq, PC Gamer, PetsRadar, MacLife, and Edge. TV and movie nerdism is his speciality, and he goes to the cinema three times a week. He's always happy to explain the virtues of Dolby Vision over a drink, but he might need to use props, like he's explaining the offside rule.
