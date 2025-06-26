Cambridge Audio's affordable earbuds deliver lossless and LDAC through Class AB amps

Melomania A100: LDAC and aptX Lossless audio

Class AB amplification, Hybrid ANC and 'DynamEQ' smart EQ

£119 / €139 / $149.99 (about AU$248) – USA launch price tbc

I've listened to a lot of earbuds over the years, and some of my favorites come from UK hi-fi brand Cambridge Audio: I owned the company's very first Melomania 1 buds, which punched way above their modest price tag, and I owned (and really rated) their Melomania Touch buds too. So I'm quite excited by the arrival of new Cambridge Audio earbuds with even higher sonic specs.

The new buds are the Cambridge Audio Melomania A100, to effectively supersede the already-fantastic Melomania M100 launched in May 2024 – and they boast a new design, a completely redesigned companion app and some important audio upgrades.

Want to know just how good they are? You don't even have to wait! We've got a full Cambridge Audio Melomania A100 review ready for you early doors.

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

Cambridge Audio Melomania A100 earbuds: key features and price

The Cambridge Audio Melomania A100 buds have LDAC and aptX Lossless (from compatible phones) for high-quality audio streaming, and they have the same Class AB amplification you'll find in the firm's acclaimed CX and EX Series amplifiers. The amps drive precision-tuned 10mm Neodymium drivers and promise "deeper bass, richer mids and crystal-clear highs".

I'm sure they deliver exactly that: I like the Cambridge Audio sound, which tends to favor clarity over low-end thuggishness and overly harsh highs, and these have been tuned to deliver the same signature sound as the firm's other models.

These buds also introduce something Cambridge calls 'DynamEQ', which is designed to subtly enhance the audio as you turn the volume up or down: different frequencies behave differently from one another when volume levels change, so for example bass that's great at high volume can be overpoweringly boomy at lower levels. DynamEQ promises to adjust that for consistent sound at any volume without coloring the audio.

There's 11 hours of battery life from the buds alone (6.5 with ANC on and 28 more via the charging case), hybrid ANC and an updated Melomania Connect app you can use to re-map the touch controls and tweak the EQ. Bluetooth is 5.4 with Multipoint. Also, there's a six-mic array for clear voice and video calling.

The Cambridge Audio Melomania A100 are available from today (Thursday, June 26) in the UK, Europe and Asia with a price tag of £119 / €139 / $149.99 (about AU$248). US pricing and availability will be announced later this year.