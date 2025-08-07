Samsung accidentally published the Buds 3 FE product page in Panama

Two colors are shown: white and a very dark gray

The price, in Panama at least, is $129

Samsung has accidentally leaked the new Galaxy Buds 3 FE on its Panama web site, and I'm trying very hard not to make a bad joke about the Panama Ear Canal.

This isn't the first time Samsung has accidentally leaked these buds: when Evan Blass leaked images of them in July, Samsung (probably) got them pulled – because the removed images then said "Media not displayed: this image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder" which effectively confirmed that they were likely real.

As much as I'd love to put on my tinfoil hat and claim that this is a clever marketing strategy, it clearly isn't: it's a cavalcade of mishaps and cock-ups.

So what have we learned from this latest oopsie?

The new Buds 3 FE look like washed-out versions of the Buds 3 Pro, pictured above (Image credit: Future)

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE: what's leaked?

This time the leak is the accidentally published product page, and that means we know their Panamanian price ($129 USD), what they look like (a bit like monochrome Galaxy Buds Pro), and what at least some of the color options are (dark gray and white).

The Galaxy Buds 3 FE appear to have silicone ear tips but everything else is a guess: as Android Police reports, the product page doesn't include any actual product information, which is yet another indication that somebody's hit the go button too early.

In case you missed it, the Buds 3 FE are the follow-up to the original Buds FE or 'Fan Edition'. That's right, there's no Buds 2 FE, because the also-new Galaxy Buds Core effectively take that spot.

We thought the original Buds FE were, well, OK, describing them as "the Samsung equivalent of Apple AirPods" with "reasonably good" sound and decent ANC. Given how good the Buds 3 Pro are, here's hoping some of their sound quality and other improvements trickle down to Samsung's more affordable option.