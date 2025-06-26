Samsung Galaxy Buds Core are now live on Samsung's UAE site

The Buds Core boast increased stamina over the Buds FE with ANC off

A (reduced) list price of 159AED would make them just $43 / £32 / AU$66

It's been a turbulent but exciting few weeks for Samsung's incoming Galaxy Buds Core – aka the Galaxy Buds 2 FE (which is effectively what they'll be).

On June 12 we reported their sighting in an APK teardown alongside the still-unofficial Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE, then three days ago they were spotted by name in a tweet by Samsung India alongside a June 27 launch date (and even an Amazon listing).

And now, a day earlier than promised (for today is June 26), we've got actual published specs and images, this time from Samsung's UAE site.

The first thing to note is their listed regular 189AED price tag, which would make them around $51.50, £37.50 or AU$79, but they're currently showing a reduced price of just 159AED on Samsung's site.

Either way, that is a lot cheaper than the $99 / £99 / AU$149 asking fee of the inaugural Buds FE at launch, in September 2023 – and more than enough to see them fit for inclusion in our best budget earbuds roundup.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Buds Core: what we now know (aside from affordability)

In our review of the Galaxy Buds FE, we noted their "respectable battery life… right in the middle of what's expected of ANC-based earbuds these days". That said, I found they only lasted around 4.5 hours with ANC deployed before needing a charge (and I'm not alone there, the good people over at SoundGuys listed a Buds FE battery test of just four hours and 39 minutes). Also, demands in 2025 are quite different.

We also noted a lack of wireless charging support in the Buds FE, and while that doesn't seem to have been added in the Buds Core, Samsung claims you do now get up to 35 hours of total battery time in the Buds Core without ANC deployed, up from 30 hours in the Buds FE. With ANC on, it's a 21-hour claim.

Elsewhere, they're available in black or white with Samsung's silicone wingtips to achieve a decent fit. You also get three mics per bud – so far, so same-as-the-FE. But this is where things change…

(Image credit: Samsung)

Now, thanks to support for Galaxy Interpreter (which is part of Galaxy AI), you should be able to hear translations on the spot – ie without needing to look at the screen of your Galaxy smartphone while wearing the Buds Core. You simply wear the earbuds and converse: Galaxy AI provides translations in real-time.

You also get Samsung's scalable codec, for better-quality audio within Samsung's ecosystem, plus multi-point seamless connectivity between your Samsung devices.

And for the quoted asking fee, that seems more than reasonable. It's also the 27th tomorrow, so we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for more official Buds Core pricing from Samsung. Watch this space!