Samsung's best earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro could be said to a bit overpriced at launch – but at half price, they're a bargain. And that's what they are over at Woot, where the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are down from their $249 MSRP to just $119.99.

In our in-depth Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review we praised their "fantastic sound", comfortable fit and excellent ANC, and our only real niggle was the price: at just shy of $250 they were "some of the most expensive earbuds designed for general consumers". We suggested the $219 Sony WF-XM10005 instead, but at $119 the Galaxy Buds Pro 3 are now $100 cheaper than the Sonys and they deserve your cash: at this price, they're a steal.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deal

Save 52% Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro true wireless earbuds: was $249 now $119.99 at Woot! I'm not being dramatic here: at this price the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 are an absolute steal. By making them half-price Woot has made them $100 cheaper than their closest rival, Sony's WF-1000XM5, and less than you'd pay for many less capable earbuds. At full price the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro get four out of five stars. At half price, they get six out of five.

As we said in our review, " these are top-end earbuds, especially in the audio quality and noise cancellation departments". They are up there with the very best earbuds we've ever tested in terms of sound quality, and theyr'e capable of up to 24-bit/96kHz with compatible phones and tablets. Their adaptive EQ is very effective, and the sound stage is exciting and wide. Immersive audio is excellent too.

The ANC is "really great", we said. "the buds throw a blanket over whatever background noise is going on when you’re trying to listen to music." And you can dial down the intensity when you need to be aware of what's going on around you. Battery life is a decent 6 hours with ANC on, and seven with ANC off. With the charging case you get a total of 26 hours with ANC and 30 without.

I'll be honest. At $249 I don't think the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are good value: they're great earbuds, but the market for non-Apple earbuds is packed with very good buds that cost considerably less. But at half price I think they offer superb value for money.