If you're looking for cheap earbuds, I recommend the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE for a great low price at Amazon

Ever wonder what the Samsung equivalent is to the AirPods? Well, these aren't exactly a one-to-one comparison, but they do offer Samsung exclusive benefits. Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE at Amazon for $64.99 (was $99.99) ahead of Memorial Day.

This is a super-low price for the Galaxy Buds FE, which are best for Samsung smartphone owners due to the unique features that are only available with Galaxy smartphones.

If you especially enjoy the thought of real-time foreign language translation over the phone and compatibility with popular voice assistants like Google and Alexa to manage tasks, these are worth trying.

Today's best Samsung earbuds deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: was $99.99 now $64.99 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are an excellent budget pick for Galaxy smartphone users, especially for those who need real-time foreign language translation and voice-controlled virtual assistants. The active noise cancellation is one of the best features that anyone can use, Android or iOS users alike, because of how well it blocks out noise for the price. For over 30% off, this is as good a deal as you can expect outside of Black Friday.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE feature respectable active noise cancellation (ANC), something that's difficult to find in budget earbuds. The "snug fit" and "good audio" also stood out when testing them for our Samsung Galaxy Buds FE review. You can also choose between three pairs of eartips to find your perfect fit, and a new wingtip design for better holding your earbuds in place.

The Galaxy Buds FE work great with translation, but you can only use the best features with a Samsung Galaxy smartphone. You can translate a conversation while speaking with someone face-to-face using the Interpreter feature, and Live Translate phone calls from foreign family members or travel agents in real-time. The Galaxy Buds FE also work well with AI voice assistants that can manage tasks hands-free.

Of course, you can still use the Galaxy Buds FE with an iPhone. However, you're better off with another one of our best earbuds if you can't even use one of the most unique features that the Galaxy Buds FE offer.

For a more adaptable choice, I'd recommend checking out our best wireless earbuds. We also have a best earbuds list that includes wired options for people that prefer listening when plugged into controllers, laptops, and more.