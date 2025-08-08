As just another TikTok doomscroller, I’ve seen a lot of talk about wired earbuds lately. In particular, the so-called ‘performative’ individuals who are pairing them with an iced matcha latte and tote bag. Maybe even a Labubu too...



But believe me, using wired earbuds doesn’t have to be performative – it can be a gateway to superior listening experiences. I’ve tested some of the absolute best wired earbuds around here at TechRadar, and I’m here to help you pick a stylish, yet great-sounding model, no matter your budget.



I’ve got buds from the likes of JBL and Sennheiser, ranging from the $25 / £15 mark all the way up to $199 / £169. Plus, I’ve personally reviewed each set in this article, so I can vouch for their quality. Want in on the wired earbuds craze? Then let’s run through some top options on the market right now.

1. My top overall pick: Sennheiser IE 200

(Image credit: Future)

I can’t recommend the Sennheiser IE 200 enough. I mean, I even wrote a piece discussing how I keep coming back to them, even though I’ve got some of the best noise cancelling earbuds in my possession. Why? Well it’s all to do with a stunning combination of stellar sound and gorgeous design.

See, the Sennheiser IE 200 may be IEMs, but they’re fantastic for casual listening. They’ve offer incredibly clear audio across all frequencies, but there’s a slight bump in the low-end, meaning bass is both hypnotic and energetic.

The real reason these top a lot of wireless buds for me, though, is the separation – each individual element of your favorite tunes has plenty of breathing space, making for an immersive, intricate listen.

But let’s also talk about looks. Sennheiser says “wires have never been this sexy”, and boy are they right. The tangle-resistant cable’s braided design looks extremely classy, and the earphones themselves have an elegant curved build while also appearing pretty discreet in-ear. That’s pretty satisfying given that some wired options look plain chunky.

These use a 3.5mm connector, which can be hooked up to the best MP3 players, if you wanna go all in on that old school aesthetic. But they can also be used with the best laptops and some phones like the Motorola Moto G55 5G. Otherwise, you can purchase a hi-res DAC like the budget-friendly iFi GO Link Max, which will open up use via the USB-C port on most modern iPhones and Android phones.

Read my full Sennheiser IE 200 review.

2. A mid-priced maestro: SoundMagic E80D

(Image credit: Future)

If 3.5mm IEMs aren’t exactly what you had in mind, perhaps I can interest you in the SoundMagic E80D instead. These excellent-sounding buds use a USB-C connector which has an inbuilt DAC, meaning you can access high-quality audio from your phone without a hitch.

Of course, with wired buds you don’t get the joy of noise cancellation – something you can expect from the best wireless earbuds. However, you still get strong passive noise isolation from the E80D, meaning that surrounding chatter, passing traffic, and sudden noises will all be dampened pretty effectively.

For $44 / £39.98 / AU$66, you’re not only getting great sound, but also a neat carry case, a built-in mic for calling on the go, and a range of eartips, so you can find the perfect fit. They’re also comfortable and lightweight, so for the cost, you’ll struggle to do much better.

Read my full SoundMagic E80D review.

3. The ultra-cheap option: JBL Tune 310C

(Image credit: Future)

If you only want to spend a few dollars / pounds to get the wired aesthetic but still want quality, the JBL Tune 310C would be my pick.

For around $25 / £15 / AU$30, you’re getting hi-res audio, warm bass, and clear treble. There are even three EQ options to choose between – pretty rare on wired earbuds. These include: Default, for all-rounder sound; Bass, which ramps up the low-end; and Vocal, which is ideal for podcasts and audiobooks.

Something I really liked about the 310C was their tangle-resistant cable, which means you can throw them in your pocket without having to worry about pesky knots. The built-in mic also works to a surprisingly high standard, and like the SoundMagic buds, the 310C use a USB-C connector, so you can plug and play with almost any handset.

JBL’s cheap in-ears are also available in a neat array of colors, including black, blue, red and white. For those who prefer a looser fit, you can grab their sibling, the JBL 305C, but I personally preferred the in-ear seal provided by the 310C.

Read my full JBL Tune 310C review.

4. An old classic reimagined: Master & Dynamic ME05

(Image credit: Future)

In many ways, the Master & Dynamic ME05 are the ultimate pick for those looking to embody the retro style of wired earbuds.

Mainly, that’s because they’re a remaster of an old classic. Yep, the original M&D ME05 released more than a decade ago to critical acclaim. And this revamped edition has brought the awesome design and sound of those classics to the modern era.

Yes, although they still use a 3.5mm connector, the reimagined ME05 also come with a USB-C adapter that supports up to 32-bit / 384kHz resolution audio. This means they can be used with almost all modern smartphones while still providing higher-than CD quality audio.

You get a truly satisfying sound signature from the ME05 – it’s elegantly balanced, but adds a touch of warmth to supply an exciting, yet tightly controlled listen. During my testing, densely layered tracks never sounded bloated, while subtle details also came through with ease.

On top of all of this, you get a luxurious, eye-catching design. The drivers are enclosed in an attractive brass casing, the metallic controller is sleek and sturdy, and there’s a gorgeous carry case thrown in too. At $199 / £169 (about AU$320), they’re hardly cheap, but you really do get what you pay for with these stunning in-ears.

Read my full Master & Dynamic ME05 review.

Do you own any of these earbuds and have thoughts of your own? Or perhaps you have some other recommendations for those seeking out some new wired buds? I’d love to hear from you, so make sure to get chatting in the comments below.