Here at TechRadar, I’ve been lucky enough to test out some of the best headphones, including the newly released Sony WH-1000XM6 and the five-star Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3, to name a couple. And not only that – I’ve also got hands on with some of the best wireless earbuds like the LG Tone Free T90S, which were a real highlight.

But despite trying all of this fancy Bluetooth-enabled listening gear, I have to admit something: I can’t stop going back to my trusty wired earbuds. Specifically, I really can’t get enough of my Sennheiser IE 200 in-ear monitors, which are Sennheiser's entry-level wired in-ear offering (below the mid-range IE 600 and flagship IE 900). They're simply some of the best wired earbuds I’ve ever reviewed – especially if we’re talking value for money.

I understand this may come as a surprise. Wired earbuds? In 2025? Yes. They offer something that their wireless counterparts can’t quite muster, and I bring them pretty much everywhere. But enough teasing – here’s why I keep going back to my IE 200 time after time.

True lossless audio that’s seriously addictive

(Image credit: Future)

One of the inherent limitations of listening over Bluetooth is that you’re getting lossy audio. Sure, there are ways to access higher-resolution audio over Bluetooth with codecs such as aptX Adaptive or LDAC, but they’re not natively available on all devices. LDAC, for instance, isn’t available on Apple, whereas Snapdragon Sound is missing from most modern handsets.

So, if you want ‘true’ lossless audio that’s available on a ton of devices, wired is the way to go. I should mention that the Sennheiser IE 200 use a 3.5mm connection, but if you’re using a phone that’s headphone port-less, don’t worry: you can pair them with one of the best headphone DACs for easy on-the-go listening.

Enough technical stuff, though! I want to tell you just how beautiful lossless audio sounds on the Sennheiser IE 200. These in-ears produce ultra-clear, surprisingly open, and delightfully detailed audio for all genres. On top of that, they plate up supremely balanced sound that’s rich and crisp across all frequencies. Treble is tightly controlled, yet expressive, bass is clean and precise, while mids never feel concealed in the overall mix.

The IE 200 are also dual-tuneable – you can stick with the standard sound or set them to the ‘outer’ configuration for more analytical listening. These are IEMs, after all, so they’re suitable for musicians and detail-oriented audiophiles alike.

Perfectly designed, perfectly priced

(Image credit: Future)

Something else I love about using wired buds like the Sennheiser IE 200 is that they’re highly practical. I don’t have to mess around unpairing them from my phone and then up to my laptop if I need to join a call via Google Meet. I just… simply plug them out from one source and into the other. It seems so obvious, but that agility is really useful.

Another thing I prefer with these is their aesthetic. The IE 200 have a discreet, sleek in-ear look that’s almost as satisfying as the sound they produce. Sennheiser says that “wires have never been this sexy” – and I couldn’t agree more. The tangle-resistant cable’s braided, chain-like design looks classy, the earphones themselves curve elegantly and, more than anything, they don’t look chunky in use. The same can’t be said about most wireless headphones and even a lot of wireless earbuds.

Sure, you’re not going to get some of the benefits that Bluetooth listening gear packs in, such as ANC, but the Sennheiser IE 200 are still able to dull your surroundings pretty effectively. That’s thanks to their impressive passive noise isolation – which works even better if you’re using a pair of foam eartips. Don’t worry, they’re included in the box. I found that harsh sounds – especially high-pitched ones – were significantly dampened, helping me to stay focused on my music.

But what makes all of this so special is that the Sennheiser IE 200 offer luxury sound and looks at a far lower cost than their wireless rivals. See, they have a list price of $149.95 / £129.99 / AU$239.95, which is already great value, but I’ve regularly seen them on sale for less. For instance, they’ve dropped to under $130 / £110 recently, so make sure you keep your eyes peeled for a sweet deal.

With a combination of practicality, awesome lossless audio and stunning looks, I can’t help but come back to the Sennheiser IE 200 time after time. Can you get better wired earbuds? Yes. Even their sibling, the Sennheiser IE 600 serve up superior sound quality. But they come with a list price of $799 / £699 / AU$1,199 – woah.

The bottom line is, for the price, the Sennheiser IE 200 are my favorite wired buds around, and I’m happy to recommend them to all. So, are you still using wired earbuds or IEMs? Thinking of adding a wired option like the IE 200 to your arsenal? I’d be interested to hear from you, so let me know in the comments!

