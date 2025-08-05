AirPods 5: all the rumors and leaks, plus everything we want to see from Apple's cheaper earbuds

I've said it before and I'll say it again: Apple claims AirPods Pro 2 are the most popular headphones ever – and don't you go betting against it. The thing is, while the unannounced (but probably much closer to launch) AirPods Pro 3 could surpass even the popularity of their two-suffixed siblings, not everyone can afford those high-end headphones.

That's where the AirPods 5 could come in. Imagine a whole new mid-range offering (or, as happened with the AirPods 4, offerings) from Apple. Those buds might naturally follow the dual AirPods 4 to become the AirPods 5 – although this year Apple did decide to jump straight from iOS 18 to iOS 26, so anything is possible…

The general thrust of this roundup is "don't get too excited just yet", though. Nobody is denying that it's nigh on one year since Apple unveiled the AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with Noise Cancelling, but the Cupertino giant typically does not launch earbuds every year – or even every other year. So as things stand, we're still in for a wait.

As a quick recap, this is a timeline of Apple's non-Pro AirPods releases to date.

4th Gen. AirPods (two models) – September 2024

September 2024 3rd Gen. AirPods – October 2021

October 2021 2nd Gen. AirPods: March 2019

March 2019 1st Gen. AirPods: September 2016

On June 14, 2025, respected industry analyst Jeff Pu stated that even the AirPods Pro 3 could still be slated for a 2026 release – which would mean a full four years between AirPods Pro launches (unless you count the USB-C case inclusion, which we're not).

Our best AirPods roundup is the place to go for Apple's current lineup, but a new set of bijou-case AirPods boasting a lower price tag and a few added premium features would certainly prove popular, and may even end up best of the bunch.

And although we've not seen any official (or unofficial) mention of the Apple AirPods 5 by name yet, we've heard plenty about AirPods technology and hardware that Apple is considering for the future – ie. not to be expected in any upcoming Pro model, but possibly at some point in the not-too-distant.

Are you considering some of the best AirPods Pro deals right now, or waiting for the 5? You'd be better keeping your eye out for deals, friend. After all, if (if!) the Pro 3 do arrive in September, there'll probably be discounts on the Pro 2 before they're discontinued.

In this missive, I have also waxed lyrical on the upgrades and perks I think Apple should be considering this time around. Why? Because you just never know when someone from Apple Park is doing a bit of light reading and research…

Apple tends to launch new AirPods in the last third of the year, usually during a September event. This year, it'll almost certainly launch the iPhone 17 at said show too – and thanks to references in iOS 26's code too, AirPods Pro 3 are also likely coming at the same time.

But although we're not expecting AirPods 5 in September, that doesn't mean we haven't seen some choice bits of new tech that Apple is a) definitely looking into, and b) that will almost certainly not be built into the next AirPods Pro – because there just isn't time.

First up, cameras – yes, really. Earlier in the year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo posted an update to X claiming that the next AirPods upgrade will arrive by the end of 2026, and that they could come equipped with infrared cameras. That said, back in December 2024 Mark Gurman's Bloomberg report suggested that the tech for cameras in your AirPods just isn't there yet, and pointed to a 2027 release date for any AirPods with this feature. Either way, not great for the AirPods Pro 3, but potentially good for an AirPods 5 debut…

And another, newer report has surfaced this year claiming that AirPods with tiny AI cameras are tipped to come in 2027, which does raise the question of what AirPods model that feature could arrive with, because realistically 2027 has got to be too late for AirPods Pro 3.

Why might Apple IR camera lenses poking out of your ears be a thoroughly good and proper thing? Because they'd make great strides working with your other Apple kit. An IR camera could, for example, do the heavy lifting as a capacitive sensor for gesture control, and cameras closer to your ears than your eyes would also present wider outlook for your Vision Pro.

Your camera-enhanced AirPods could perhaps feed data to your Apple Watch or iPhone in next-gen versions of Apple Intelligence too – yes, perhaps to tell you how much the outfit (or doggie) you just saw in the window is…

AirPods with a camera embedded in each earpiece aren't a new idea – Gurman first claimed Apple was exploring AirPods with cameras back in February 2024. A few months down the line, Ming-Chi Kuo also alleged that future Apple earbuds could include infrared cameras, to be paired with your Vision Pro headset to create a spatial audio experience to trounce Meta Orion or any of its other rivals. And as I always say, two respected industry analysts singing from the same hymn sheet is infinitely more compelling than one.

Next up: screens! On August 1, patents emerged showing that Apple's definitely exploring AirPods cases with screens that could help the wearer connect to a turntable or offer custom sound-mixing.

Given the fact that other heavy-hitters have been doing smart-screens on earbuds charging cases for a while now (see the JBL Live Beam 3, which isn't even JBL's flagship set of buds – that would be the also-screen-toting JBL Tour Pro 3) and the idea that, I think it's safe to say, Apple does like a walled garden-type of feature set to keep you buying into its iOS products, screens on AirPods cases does feel right for Apple.

It's not even a new idea – a 'squeeze to switch audio modes' AirPods case patent with a screen was discovered in June 2024. Might Apple try it out on its non-flagship, more shrewdly-featured buds first? It could be a wise move.

Elsewhere, it's not hard to see Apple's big push towards health-tracking, with heart-rate monitoring now available in the Apple subsidiary brand Beats Powerbeats Pro 2. Wouldn't it be great to see similar tech squirrelled into cheaper AirPods? I hope so.

As for possible pricing, nothing concrete whatsoever – but we can make an educated guess that Apple won't stray too far from the popular prices of the $179 / £179 / AU$299 AirPods 4 with Active Noise Canceling (ANC), and the super-affordable $129 / £129 / AU$219 AirPods 4 without ANC, unless there are big changes afoot. That said, if we're talking cameras, ticker takers and screens, those could be considered big changes.

AirPods 5: what we want to see

What would I like to see in the AirPods 5? Honestly, I'd love some discreet options in inclusive skin tones – see the JLab Go Air Tones for reference. And it's not a wildly unusual request: did you know that Apple had originally planned to sell its AirPods in a variety of color options beyond the now ubiquitous shiny arctic white when the first AirPods version shipped in, back in 2016 (thank you @KostuamiSan on Twitter, via AppleInsider)?

Remember when iPods came in various hues? Well, apparently the inaugural AirPods might actually have made their debut in ProductRED, Purple, Black, and Blonde AirPods, to correspond with options for the iPhone 7, but all were cancelled.

We have seen various finishes available for the very expensive AirPods Max, so surely a few considered finishes for the cheaper AirPods 5 would be ideal?

Apple used to release color version of 1st gen AirPods, they planned to make Pink, ProductRED, Purple, Black, Blonde.Reason of that: they wanted to match the color with iPhone 7. (Purple version of iPhone 7 cancelled at last)And it's been cancelled.

Let's get serious for a second. If cameras are coming to AirPods, I'd truly love to see them in AirPods 5 first. Why? Because I think it'll prove a crime deterrent, especially when you consider that cheaper AirPods are typically worn by younger and more vulnerable wearers.

As a female dancer who often used to travel home late at night after shows in Central London, the idea that my buds might be casually recording my surroundings, my outlook and thus, my location as I walk and turn to face things would've been a comfort and have saved me many a fake phone call late at night, to deter a potential follower.

Do we need two AirPods models – one with ANC and one without? For me, no. ANC is basically considered standard these days. Whether it might be the more basic ANC offering, rather than Adaptive Audio would of course be up for debate, but I wouldn't mind (or be surprised) if Adaptive was left off the spec sheet, because I've often argued that users may want to play with the levels of noise nixing more than they can now – aka Adaptive Audio that's tweakable further than simply on/off, perhaps using a slider that could easily be accessed from the Control Center.

Elsewhere, a volume slider on the stem would be nice (AirPods 4 don't have it) and if we're doing away with one model for ANC and one without it, I'd love to see a Pro-esque speaker in the case for those helpful 'Find My' features. After all, if there's a screen on it, you really don't want to lose it.

To summarize, Apple could adopt a few of these ideas for the AirPods 5 – ANC, but with a bit of manual control, a colorway refresh, IR cameras, heart-rate monitoring (but not the full suite of hearing health assistance you get with the Pro 2) and maybe even a fun screen on the case – and come off looking very, very smart.

Again, it's really too early to say much more, and do note that none of this is concrete evidence of the existence and feature-set of AirPods 5. But don't worry, I am keeping my ear to the ground in the run-up to Apple's next event, which looks set to take place on either September 9 or 10. If there's even a sniff of information, you'll find it here.