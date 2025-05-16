Apple code hints at AirPods Pro 3 launch – here’s what to expect

An AirPods Pro 3 hint has just been spotted in some Apple code

This follows rumors about ANC boosts and possibly heart-rate monitoring

AirPods Pro 3 could come this year, but there’s no solid release date yet

Apple’s AirPods Pro are some of the best earphones you can buy, with fantastic sound and features packaged up into a tiny product. If you’ve been hoping for Apple to release an AirPods Pro 3 update this year, you’re in luck, as it seems the company might be working on just such a device.

Interestingly, this idea didn’t come from a well-connected analyst or a bit of lucky guesswork – it came from Apple itself. It appears that the company might have accidentally leaked the AirPods Pro 3 in its own software code, as spotted by eagle-eyed researcher Aaron Perris.

According to Perris, Apple has updated a text string with info that hints at future AirPods. The text previously read “requires Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation” – now, it says “requires Apple AirPods Pro 2 or later.” It’s not clear which app or software this string appears in, though.

You might think that this is a simple update to account for Apple’s AirPods 4, which launched after the AirPods Pro 2. Yet Perris claims that there was already a separate text string for AirPods 4 in the software. That suggests that the information cited may be referring to an as-yet-unreleased set of AirPods Pro, although we can’t be certain.

When might we see AirPods Pro 3?

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Right now, there’s no solid information on when the AirPods Pro 3 might be announced. Apple hasn’t given any indication of when the launch date might occur, so most information you’ll see at the moment is speculation.

However, the fact that Apple has apparently made the update spotted by Perris could suggest that AirPods Pro 3 will land sooner rather than later – after all, the change might be part of preparations the company is making to release the headphones. While that’s just conjecture at this point, a 2025 release date would make sense, given that it will be three years after the AirPods Pro 2 update.

So far, AirPods Pro 3 have been rumored to come with a new design, an updated chip, and “much better” noise cancelation. We’d also love to see the ability to connect to multiple cross-platform devices (including Android phones), as current AirPods are limited to Apple products.

With Apple’s WWDC 2025 conference less than one month away, the event could be an ideal time for Apple to reveal AirPods Pro 3 to the world. Keep your eyes peeled.