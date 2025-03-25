Apple just announced WWDC 2025 starts on June 9, and we'll all be watching the opening event

News
By published

76 days to go

Apple WWDC 2025 announced
(Image credit: Apple/Future)
  • Apple's announced that WWDC 2025 will run from June 9 to June 13
  • The week-long developer conference will start with a special event on June 9
  • It should be the next big chance for Apple to provide an update on Apple Intelligence and for new software to be unveiled

We’ve all been expecting Apple’s next event to be in June, and the Cupertino-based tech behemoth just made it official. WWDC – aka World Wide Developers Conference – is returning, and the week-long affair will kick off with a special event on June 9, 2025.

It’s safe to say that Apple has a lot riding on the special event, as it will be almost a year to the day that Apple Intelligence was unveiled, and in the 365 days since then, there’s been a lot of news.

Most recently, Apple officially confirmed a delay with the AI-infused Siri and said it’ll arrive ‘in the coming year.’ We’re all expecting Apple – likely in the form of CEO Tim Cook or SVP of Software Craig Federghi – to give a state of the state of sorts on the feature set.

In typical Apple fashion, the company is tight-lipped about what to expect from WWDC 2025. We have a new graphic with “WWDC” in the iconic rainbow Apple colors, and the “25” at the end of the event logo has some dimension to it, potentially hinting that the rumored redesign of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS will take a page from VisionOS.

Apple's state of the state, and hopefully an update on Apple Intelligence

Apple WWDC Tweet

(Image credit: Future)

In the shared release, Apple teases that the week will “spotlight the latest advancements in Apple software,” likely hinting at the release of iOS 19, iPadOS 19, macOS – insert fun California-themed name – 16, watchOS 12, VisionOS 3, as well as new versions of tvOS and the OS’ for HomePod and HomePod mini.

Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, writes, “We’re excited to mark another incredible year of WWDC with our global developer community. We can’t wait to share the latest tools and technologies that will empower developers and help them continue to innovate” – certainly powering the hype train out of the station.

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s SVP of Marketing, took to X (formerly Twitter) to suggest we all save the week, hinting at a lot of news and sharing an animated version of the WWDC 25 logo that certainly has some bounce.

As with previous years, WWDC 2025 will be available online and free for all registered developers, but there will be an in-person component happening at Apple Park in Cupertino, CA. This will be a chance for folks to watch the keynote and platforms' state of the union as well as take part in workshops. Space is limited, though, and registration is required. Regardless, TechRadar will have boots on the ground and be the place to be for the news as it breaks.

WWDC 2024

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

The real question, though, on our mind is how Apple Intelligence is positioned going forward, and what non-AI developments Apple has in store for the software that powers the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, and even AirPods.

Apple’s top team will need to explain where the AI-infused Siri is, how the timeline has shifted, and most importantly, how they will stick to it. The most recent report is that Mike Rockwell – the VP behind the Vision Pro and getting it to market – is now in charge of Siri, reporting directly to Craig Federghi.

Could we finally get a true redesign of iPadOS, making it more Mac-like and letting folks with an iPad Pro take advantage of the M4 chip? Will there be some impressive new Continuity features in the same vein as iPhone Mirroring? Might the redesign be as impressive and a garaguntan leap that pushes the appeal of Apple hardware?

The stakes are high, and I hope we’ll get some major news. But now we just have to wait 76 days – and counting – until Tim Cook takes the stage, says Good Morning, and hopefully provides more context around Apple Intelligence and the strange, strange rollout it’s taken.

You might also like

See more Computing News
TOPICS
Jacob Krol
Jacob Krol
US Managing Editor News

Jacob Krol is the US Managing Editor, News for TechRadar. He’s been writing about technology since he was 14 when he started his own tech blog. Since then Jacob has worked for a plethora of publications including CNN Underscored, TheStreet, Parade, Men’s Journal, Mashable, CNET, and CNBC among others.

He specializes in covering companies like Apple, Samsung, and Google and going hands-on with mobile devices, smart home gadgets, TVs, and wearables. In his spare time, you can find Jacob listening to Bruce Springsteen, building a Lego set, or binge-watching the latest from Disney, Marvel, or Star Wars.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A hand holding an iPad, an iPhone SE sitting on a table, and a MacBook sitting on a red cushion
Apple event rumors – here’s when we could see the iPhone SE 4, MacBook Air M4 and more
Apple Intelligence
How 2025 could make or break Apple Intelligence and Siri
An iPhone on a blue and green background showing an Apple event invite
Apple Event: get ready for a new product launch on February 19
Google logo at Made by Google
Google just set the date for I/O 2025, and get ready for the next big version of Gemini
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Intelligence coming to Vision Pro in April according to top insider, and it could arrive in beta later this week
Apple iPhone 16 Plus
Apple officially delays the AI-infused Siri and admits, ‘It’s going to take us longer than we thought’
Latest in Software
Open AI
OpenAI live stream - could we see a major ChatGPT upgrade?
Apple WWDC 2025 announced
Apple just announced WWDC 2025 starts on June 9, and we'll all be watching the opening event
OpenAI logo
OpenAI just launched a free ChatGPT bible that will help you master the AI chatbot and Sora
Mobile phone with logo of video game distribution platform Steam operated by Valve on screen in front of web page
How to gift a game on Steam
The Meta Quest 3 and controllers on their charging station which is itself on a wooden desk next to a lamp
Forget Android XR, I've got my eyes on Vivo's new Meta Quest 3 competitor as it could be the most important VR headset of 2025
girl using laptop hoping for good luck with her fingers crossed
Windows 11 24H2 seems to be a massive fail – so Microsoft apparently working on 25H2 fills me with hope... and fear
Latest in News
Open AI
OpenAI live stream - could we see a major ChatGPT upgrade?
Apple WWDC 2025 announced
Apple just announced WWDC 2025 starts on June 9, and we'll all be watching the opening event
Hornet swings their weapon in mid air
Hollow Knight: Silksong gets new Steam metadata changes, convincing everyone and their mother that the game is finally releasing this year
OpenAI logo
OpenAI just launched a free ChatGPT bible that will help you master the AI chatbot and Sora
NetSuite EVP Evan Goldberg at SuiteConnect London 2025
"It's our job to deliver constant innovation” - NetSuite head on why it wants to be the operating system for your whole business
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 launches in early April, adding new monsters and some of the best-looking armor sets I need to add to my collection
More about software
Open AI

OpenAI live stream - could we see a major ChatGPT upgrade?
Mobile phone with logo of video game distribution platform Steam operated by Valve on screen in front of web page

How to gift a game on Steam
Venezuela&#039;s forward #09 Jhonder Cadiz celebrates after scoring during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Ecuador and Venezuela, at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, on March 21, 2025 ahead of Venezuela vs Peru

Venezuela vs Peru live stream: how to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier anywhere online
See more latest
Most Popular
Open AI
OpenAI live stream - could we see a major ChatGPT upgrade?
NetSuite EVP Evan Goldberg at SuiteConnect London 2025
"It's our job to deliver constant innovation” - NetSuite head on why it wants to be the operating system for your whole business
Hornet swings their weapon in mid air
Hollow Knight: Silksong gets new Steam metadata changes, convincing everyone and their mother that the game is finally releasing this year
OpenAI logo
OpenAI just launched a free ChatGPT bible that will help you master the AI chatbot and Sora
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 launches in early April, adding new monsters and some of the best-looking armor sets I need to add to my collection
cybersecurity
Chinese government hackers allegedly spent years undetected in foreign phone networks
Sony WF-C710N in blue glass on beige background
Sony WF-C710 earbuds land, and I think they'll be the 2025 budget buds to beat
The RIG M2 Streamstar attached to a boom arm.
The RIG M2 Streamstar has the world's first Bluetooth audio gateway in a wired gaming microphone
Four operators survey Verdansk. One holds a sniper rifle, one binoculars, another holds is landing with their parachute, while the last wears a skull mask
New Call of Duty: Warzone trailer shows a beautiful rebuilt Verdansk, but some fans want more: 'it won't be the same unfortunately'
Data leak
A major Keenetic router data leak could put a million households at risk