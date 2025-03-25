Apple just announced WWDC 2025 starts on June 9, and we'll all be watching the opening event

Apple's announced that WWDC 2025 will run from June 9 to June 13

The week-long developer conference will start with a special event on June 9

It should be the next big chance for Apple to provide an update on Apple Intelligence and for new software to be unveiled

We’ve all been expecting Apple’s next event to be in June, and the Cupertino-based tech behemoth just made it official. WWDC – aka World Wide Developers Conference – is returning, and the week-long affair will kick off with a special event on June 9, 2025.

It’s safe to say that Apple has a lot riding on the special event, as it will be almost a year to the day that Apple Intelligence was unveiled, and in the 365 days since then, there’s been a lot of news.

Most recently, Apple officially confirmed a delay with the AI-infused Siri and said it’ll arrive ‘in the coming year.’ We’re all expecting Apple – likely in the form of CEO Tim Cook or SVP of Software Craig Federghi – to give a state of the state of sorts on the feature set.

In typical Apple fashion, the company is tight-lipped about what to expect from WWDC 2025. We have a new graphic with “WWDC” in the iconic rainbow Apple colors, and the “25” at the end of the event logo has some dimension to it, potentially hinting that the rumored redesign of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS will take a page from VisionOS.

In the shared release, Apple teases that the week will “spotlight the latest advancements in Apple software,” likely hinting at the release of iOS 19, iPadOS 19, macOS – insert fun California-themed name – 16, watchOS 12, VisionOS 3, as well as new versions of tvOS and the OS’ for HomePod and HomePod mini.

Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, writes, “We’re excited to mark another incredible year of WWDC with our global developer community. We can’t wait to share the latest tools and technologies that will empower developers and help them continue to innovate” – certainly powering the hype train out of the station.

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s SVP of Marketing, took to X (formerly Twitter) to suggest we all save the week, hinting at a lot of news and sharing an animated version of the WWDC 25 logo that certainly has some bounce.

As with previous years, WWDC 2025 will be available online and free for all registered developers, but there will be an in-person component happening at Apple Park in Cupertino, CA. This will be a chance for folks to watch the keynote and platforms' state of the union as well as take part in workshops. Space is limited, though, and registration is required. Regardless, TechRadar will have boots on the ground and be the place to be for the news as it breaks.

The real question, though, on our mind is how Apple Intelligence is positioned going forward, and what non-AI developments Apple has in store for the software that powers the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, and even AirPods.

Apple’s top team will need to explain where the AI-infused Siri is, how the timeline has shifted, and most importantly, how they will stick to it. The most recent report is that Mike Rockwell – the VP behind the Vision Pro and getting it to market – is now in charge of Siri, reporting directly to Craig Federghi.

Could we finally get a true redesign of iPadOS, making it more Mac-like and letting folks with an iPad Pro take advantage of the M4 chip? Will there be some impressive new Continuity features in the same vein as iPhone Mirroring? Might the redesign be as impressive and a garaguntan leap that pushes the appeal of Apple hardware?

The stakes are high, and I hope we’ll get some major news. But now we just have to wait 76 days – and counting – until Tim Cook takes the stage, says Good Morning, and hopefully provides more context around Apple Intelligence and the strange, strange rollout it’s taken.