Apple Intelligence beta could land on the Vision Pro as soon as this week – will an AI infusion be enough to turn around the ailing headset's fortunes?
Too little, too late?
- Apple Intelligence rumored to roll out as part of visionOS 2.4 in April
- The developer beta could arrive for the Apple Vision Pro this week
- AI tools such as Writing Tools, Genmoji, and Image Playground are coming to Apple's mixed-reality headset
The Apple Vision Pro, Apple's mixed-reality headset, is getting Apple Intelligence – and it could arrive in beta on the device as soon as this week.
The Vision Pro is Apple's most expensive consumer product, starts at $3,499 / £3,499 / $5,999, but it currently has no Apple AI features, despite visionOS 2.0 being revealed at WWDC 2024 alongside Apple Intelligence. Now rumors hint at the arrival of Apple's AI suite in visionOS 2.4, which could be released in April.
According to Mark Gurman, writing for Bloomberg, "The company aims to roll out Apple Intelligence as part of a visionOS 2.4 software upgrade targeted for as early as April, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The enhancements will become available in beta for developers as soon as this week, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing details of the update that aren’t yet public."
According to Gurman, the developer beta of visionOS 2.4, which his sources say could arrive this week, will include Apple Intelligence features such as Writing Tools, Genmoji, and Image Playground. Gurman says, "It’s the first time Apple is expanding its artificial intelligence tools from the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Because the headset includes a Mac M2 chip and 16 gigabytes of memory, it’s able to support the on-device AI processing."
Too little too late for Vision Pro?
It's fair to say that the hype around the Apple Vision Pro faded relatively quickly after launch. From influencers using the headset in public places like the NYC subway to articles about how the device improved working from home, there was huge anticipation for Apple's eye-wateringly expensive device.
Fast forward just over a year and the Vision Pro barely makes the headlines, with the headset failing to generate interest among average consumer. So could Apple Intelligence change Apple's fortunes when it comes to Vision Pro? There were reports in October that Apple was scaling back production due to poor sales, and it will be hoping that an infusion of AI will help to rekindle interest in the device.
Apple Intelligence on the Vision Pro could be a very interesting proposition, although it might highlight Apple AI's shortcomings, including the lack of properly AI-powered Siri. That said, Apple is due to roll out a major AI overhaul of Siri with iOS 18.4 in the coming weeks, and if these reports are accurate the new and smarter Siri could be coming to the Vision Pro, as well as to iPhones.
Apple Intelligence might not make the Vision Pro a success, but it does show that Apple still cares about its mixed-reality headset, and with WWDC 2025 just around the corner, this could be the spark of energy the headset needs before an even bigger software upgrade later this year.
