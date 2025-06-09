Apple announces Vision Pro overhaul with visionOS 26 – here are the 6 biggest updates headed to Apple’s VR headset

At WWDC 2025 Apple has announced its next-generation of software including visionOS 26 – with Apple skipping ahead to version 26 for all of its software to unify its numbering system.

For Apple Vision Pro users this new software will bring with a bevy of excellent upgrades to your mixed reality experience, including plenty of new spatial tools to make photos, apps, and webpages more immersive than ever.

Apple’s also adding a much-needed gaming feature.

To help you get up to speed here are the 6 most important Apple Vision Pro updates you need to know from visionOS 26.

1. New capture device support

(Image credit: Apple)

With visionOS 26 the Apple Vision pro can now support 180-degree, 360-degree, and wide field-of-view videos and photos captured with Insta360, GoPro, and Canon devices. In other words, it's now a much better companion for the best 360 cameras.

This will allow you to better immerse yourself in the action cam content you’ve captured on vacation so you can relive the adventure you went on when you’re back home.

2. PlayStation controller support

(Image credit: Apple)

Following months of teases from leakers, Apple has finally announced that you can use PlayStation VR 2 Sense controllers with the Vision Pro – with Apple explaining they will allow developers to “deliver even more engaging gameplay experiences.”

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Perhaps this means we’ll finally see more VR games finally get visionOS ports.

Interestingly, Sony doesn’t sell its PSVR 2 controllers separately from the headset – at least not at the time of writing. That may change following this reveal, but for now you’ll need to spend $399.99 / £399.99 / AU$649.00 on the full PSVR 2 setup to get controllers to take advantage of this update.

3. Immersive spatial scenes

(Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future)

Thanks to a new generative AI algorithm, visionOS 26 is set to make spatial photos even more realistic – according to Apple. The AI will create new perspectives from your shots so you can lean into the immersive snaps you’ve captured with your iPhone 16.

It’s also improving the API for developers so they can enhance the Spatial scenes in their apps – such as improvements for Zillow’s Immersive app which will allow users to better digitally explore homes and apartments using their Vision pro headset.

4. Spatial everything

(Image credit: Apple)

Beyond improved spatial photos, Apple is bringing several other spatial upgrades to Vision Pro through visionOS 26.

Customizable widgets are on their way. You’ll be able to adjust their frame, color, and depth, plus Apple says they will integrate into your space, and reappear every time you put on your headset.

So far it has confirmed the Clock, Weather, Music, and Photos apps will support widgets on visionOS. So you can decorate your space with a beautiful spatial panorama, or hang a distinctive digital clock up to keep track of the time you’ve spent immersed.

Beyond widgets, Apple says visionOS 26 will introduce new options for Safari. Developers can now embed 3D objects and spatial scenes directly into web pages, and Apple says you’ll be able to cut out distractions as you use Safari to help you focus.

5. Shared spatial spaces

(Image credit: Apple)

If you and other Apple Vision Pro users are in the same space you’ll now be able to share the same spatial content and see it as if it were a real object in the room with you all.

This means you can all sit on the couch and enjoy the same 3D blockbuster, or collaborate with your coworkers on a project. You can also add remote participants via FaceTime.

6. Improved Personas

(Image credit: Apple)

Okay, enough spatial updates.

With visionOS 26, Apple is also set to make Personas look and feel more natural, and the difference is striking.

Personas look a lot less ghostly and have better hair, more well defined features, and generally look more like you rather than some kinda scary uncanny-valley dweller.

(Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future)

A few smaller updates are on their way too, and I’ve recapped the most interesting ones here as a bonus seventh entry on this list.

Apple Intelligence will now support French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish, along with non-US English in Australia, Canada, India, Singapore, and the UK.

'Look to scroll' will allow you to use just your eyes to navigate apps, and you can better organize them with new folders tools.

Plus, Face ID-enabled iPhones with iOS 26 will be able to unlock even if you’re wearing a Vision Pro.