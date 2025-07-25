The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE will apparently come in a choice of four colors

Storage could come in at a choice of 128GB or 256GB, and it might have 8GB of RAM

Those are the same storage and RAM amounts as the Galaxy S24 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S25 line still isn’t complete, as we’re expecting to see the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE later this year, and if you’ve been holding out for this handset, you can now start planning which color and configuration you want, as these details have just leaked.

Leaker @MysteryLupin has claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE will be sold in a choice of Navy, Icyblue, Jetblack, and White shades, and that you’ll be able to choose between a model with 128GB or 256GB of storage – in both cases also getting 8GB of RAM.

That’s the same amount of RAM and the same storage options as you’ll find with the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, so sadly we might not see any upgrades there.

S25 FE8 + 128 / 8 + 256 Navy, Icyblue, Jetblack, WhiteJuly 24, 2025

A new selection of shades

As for those colors, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is available in Blue, Graphite, Mint, and Yellow, so this should make for quite a different selection.

It’s likely that the full selection of shades will be available whether you pick a 128GB or 256GB model, as that’s the case with the Galaxy S24 FE, but we can’t be certain. We also of course can’t be certain that this leak is accurate, but the source has a solid track record.

So with this you should be able to start thinking about which color you want and how much storage you think you’ll need.

We also have a good idea of many of the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE’s other specs and features, with previous leaks pointing to an Exynos 2400 chipset, a 4,900mAh battery, 45W charging, a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide, and an 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. That would mean upgrades to the chipset, battery capacity and charging power, but not to the cameras.

The phone is likely to launch in either September or October based on past form, so we’ll probably find out how accurate any of this is within the next few months.