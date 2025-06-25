We're expecting successors to the Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 very soon

Colors have leaked for the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7

The leak comes from Samsung's own website

We could get three main colors for each phone

We've already seen plenty of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 leaks in recent days – and now it appears Samsung has got in on the act itself

As spotted by Android Authority, certain pages have gone live on Samsung's Ireland website, showing three colors for the Z Fold 7 and three for the Z Flip 7 – with both handsets getting a fourth Green Mint shade that's exclusive to the website.

For the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, it looks like we'll get Jet Black, Blue Shadow, and Silver Shadow. That compares to Silver Shadow, Pink, and Navy for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, at least in the US (with Crafted Black and White as website exclusives).

The leak suggests Jet Black, Blue Shadow, and Coral Red as the main colors for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7. In the US right now, you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in Yellow, Mint, Silver Shadow, and Blue, with Black, Peach, and White the colors exclusive to Samsung's website).

Throwing shades

More Galaxy Z Fold7 images have emerged!Via @evleaks pic.twitter.com/NPm0bJE82lJune 25, 2025

This latest leak lines up pretty neatly with what we've previously heard about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 colors and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 colors. While there will of course be variations over time and between regions, it seems Samsung may have now settled on the color options it's going to give us.

It's worth mentioning that Coral Red has also been tipped for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, so it's possible that the distinctive shade is coming to both of these foldables – which are also both likely to be instant additions to our best foldable phones guide.

The color leaks also fit in neatly with unofficial renders posted by @evleaks: these renders also show Jet Black, Blue Shadow, and Silver Shadow for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and Jet Black, Blue Shadow, and Coral Red for the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

What we do know for sure is that Samsung has scheduled the next Galaxy Unpacked event for Wednesday, July 9. The smart money suggests we should see both these flagship foldables appear, as well as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8.