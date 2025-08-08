A leaker has shared a list of rumored specs and prices for upcoming Samsung Galaxy tablets

Deallabs writer bill-bil kun shared rumored information about the Galaxy Tab S11, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, and Galaxy Tab S10 Lite

The report, while comprehensive, is light on named sources

Specs and details for the next Samsung Galaxy tablets have been revealed in what could be one of the biggest tablet leaks we’ve ever seen.

As Notebookcheck reports, a well-known France-based leaker has shared purported details of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, and Galaxy Tab S10 Lite.

If these rumors are anything to go by, Samsung could be planning a big shakeup for its tablet line when it comes time to replace the current-gen Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.

The last time Samsung released an 11-inch tablet with flagship-grade hardware was the Galaxy Tab S9 in 2023 – there was no ‘standard’ Galaxy Tab S10 to speak of.

The information comes courtesy of a Deallabs report authored by contributor and noted game leaker bill-bil kun, and includes pricing and technical specs for each of the three new models.

While the report doesn't name many of its sources, the information given matches what we'd expect to see from a single-generation upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra rumored specs

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra blurred the line between tablet and laptop (Image credit: Blue Pixl Media)

According to these new rumored specs, the Galaxy Tab S11 will sport an 11-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600, the same size and resolution as the Galaxy Tab S9's screen.

The Galaxy S11 Ultra is tipped to get a larger 14.6-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2960 x 1848, which is the same size and resolution as the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra’s.

As for internals, Deallabs reports that both the Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra will have the MediaTek MT6691 chipset – this is a code name for the Dimensity 9400 chipset, a powerful flagship-grade mobile chipset. Last year’s Galaxy Tab S10 models used the Dimensity 9300+ chipset, so this seems like a logical upgrade.

They also claim the Galaxy Tab S11 will come with 12GB of RAM and an 8400mAh battery, while the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra will have either 12GB or 16GB of RAM, depending on storage configuration, as well as a larger 11,600mAh battery. Both tablets are said to support 45W charging.

Deallabs says the Galaxy Tab S11 will be available with 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage, and the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra with 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage (the latter of which models, they claim, comes with 16GB of RAM).

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 could bring back the standard-sized flagship format last seen with the Galaxy Tab S9 (pictured) (Image credit: Future)

As for other hardware, both tablets are said to feature a 13MP main camera and 12MP selfie camera, four speakers, WiFi 6E (WiFi 7 on the Ultra) and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity with optional 5G, and an included S Pen.

Moving on to the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Deallabs' report lists it as having a 10.9-inch display with a resolution of 2112 x 1320. They say this tablet will get the Exynos 1380 chipset (the same found in the Galaxy Tab S10 FE), an 8000mAh battery with 25W wired charging, an 8MP main camera and 5MP selfie camera, two speakers, and support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3.

They add that the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite will come in two configurations – a model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and a model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra rumored pricing

The report also gives rumored pricing for each model in euros, which we can convert to other currencies for a rough estimate.

The Galaxy Tab S11 is said to start at at €899, which is about $1,050 / £800 / AU$1,600), the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at €1,339 (about $1,600 / £1,150 / AU$2,400), and the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite at €459 (about $540 / £400 / AU$800).

It's worth highlighting again that all of the above is rumor for now, but if these specs are the real deal we could be looking at some serious new contenders for the title of best tablet on the market. Be sure to let us know what you want to see from Samsung's next tablets in the comments below.