Google has removed the Google Pixel 6a from its online refurbished store

No official reason has been given, though the action follows reports of battery issues and handsets catching fire

We advise avoiding the Google Pixel 6a at third-party retailers and second-hand marketplaces

Google has removed the Google Pixel 6a from its online refurbished storefront, meaning you can no longer buy the cheapest refurbished Pixel phone from Google directly.

Though Google hasn’t given any official reason or announcement concerning the Pixel 6a’s removal, the action does follow several reports of Pixel 6a handsets overheating and even catching fire.

We recently reported that Google had issued the Pixel 6a with an update to try and curb overheating by intentionally limiting charging performance and battery life.

However, Android Authority reports that at least one Google Pixel 6a caught fire after the update was issued, so it’s possible (but again, completely unverified) that Google is pulling the Pixel 6a in response.

Though we can’t suggest that Google has pulled the Pixel 6a because of these reports, I’d still recommend avoiding the Google Pixel 6a when shopping at third-party retailers or on the second-hand market.

There have been relatively few reports of handsets catching fire, but there are plenty of great phones to choose from where this isn’t even a consideration – be sure to check out our guide to the best cheap phones for some ideas.

The Google Pixel 6a launched in July 2022 as a cheaper version of the flagship Pixel 6. Our Pixel 6a review noted at the time that battery life was a weak point for this mid-range handset, though we don’t know if this is related to the presently reported issues.

Furthermore, it’s likely that Google wants to avoid any controversy during the Pixel 10 series launch window – we’re expecting full reveals for Google’s next-gen flagships at this year’s Made by Google presentation on August 20. Handsets from three years ago catching fire would (ironically) put a bit of a dampener on the celebrations.

We’ll have the latest on the best Google Pixel phones as the Google Pixel 10 series is announced – be sure to check in with our phones coverage for updates.