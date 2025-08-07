The Google Pixel 10 might let you edit photos with your voice (yes, really)
And it could come in some colorful shades
- The Google Pixel 10 series will reportedly let you talk to Gemini to edit your photos
- You'll be able to do so via voice or text
- We've also seen leaked images of the Pixel 10 in three shades
Google might have some major software upgrades planned for the cameras on the Pixel 10 series, because along with a new Gemini-powered Camera Coach, these phones might also offer a 'Conversational Photo Editing' mode.
This is according to Android Headlines, which claims that the new software tool will also be powered by Gemini, and will allow you to use your voice (or typed text) to ask for changes to photos, such as adjusting the background, brightening the image, or erasing an object.
So, this would give you one more way to edit your photos, and might make the process easier for users who aren’t confident in their hands-on editing skills.
Android Headlines claims that Conversational Photo Editing will come to every Pixel 10 model – so (we think) the Pixel 10 itself, the Pixel 10 Pro, the Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The site speculates that it might also eventually roll out to older models as a Pixel Feature Drop, but initially, at least, it’s thought to be exclusive to the upcoming phones.
A trio of colors
In other Google Pixel 10 news, Roland Quandt (a leaker with a great track record) has shared some renders of the Pixel 10 with WinFuture, some of which you can see below.
These don’t really show us any part of the phone that we haven’t seen in earlier Pixel 10 design leaks, but they do give us a close look at the handset in blue, yellow, and black shades, which are rumored to be called Indigo, Limoncello, and Obsidian, respectively.
The blue and yellow in particular are quite striking, and are sure to stand out among most smartphones, so we hope this leak is accurate.
We’ll find out soon, as Google is expected to unveil the entire Pixel 10 line – with the possible exception of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold – on August 20.
James is a freelance phones, tablets and wearables writer and sub-editor at TechRadar. He has a love for everything ‘smart’, from watches to lights, and can often be found arguing with AI assistants or drowning in the latest apps. James also contributes to 3G.co.uk, 4G.co.uk and 5G.co.uk and has written for T3, Digital Camera World, Clarity Media and others, with work on the web, in print and on TV.
