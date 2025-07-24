A banner showing off all four Pixel 10 models has been spotted on the Google Play Store

You can see the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold from the back

Other leaks have revealed possible dimensions and colors

The Google Pixel 10 series is now just weeks away, but there might not be much left for Google to unveil at this rate, as the company has seemingly accidentally shared a render showing all four expected models.

Android Authority has found a banner in the Google Play Store app showing the Pixel 10 itself, the Pixel 10 Pro, the Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Google presumably didn’t mean for this banner to appear yet, as the accompanying text says ‘Now available’ – but perhaps the company won’t mind so much given that it has already intentionally shown off the Pixel 10 Pro.

In any case, three of the phones are shown here in a gray-blue shade believed to be dubbed Moonstone, while the base Pixel 10 is pictured in a much brighter blue that’s reportedly called Indigo.

A render of all four Pixel 10 models, leaked by Google itself (Image credit: Google / Android Authority)

Sadly, the phones are only shown from the back, and thanks to previous leaks, there’s not really anything here that we haven’t seen before. But we can now say with certainty that this is what the Pixel 10 series will look like.

In other news, Android Headlines has claimed that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be sold in just two shades – the Moonstone option pictured above, and Jade, which is more of a pale green.

Previous leaks suggested the other Pixel models will be sold in four shades, so you might not have as much choice here, but at least Moonstone and Jade are a bit more interesting than what Google could have gone with.

Getting thicker and heavier

And finally, Android Headlines has also shared what it claims are the dimensions for the entire Google Pixel 10 series. Supposedly the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro will both be 152.8 x 72 x 8.6mm, making them the same height and width as their predecessors, but 0.1mm thicker.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is said to be 162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5mm, making it identically sized to the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, but apparently it will be heavier at 232g, compared to the 221g of its predecessor.

And the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is apparently 155.2 x 150.4 x 5.2mm when unfolded and 155.2 x 76.3 x 10.8mm when folded, making it marginally narrower but thicker than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold when folded, and marginally wider and thicker when unfolded. It’s also apparently 1g heavier at 258g.

So, if these leaked dimensions are accurate, then unlike many smartphone makers, Google won’t be making any attempts to slim its phones down.

Google is holding an event on August 20 where we expect all of these devices to be unveiled, so we’ll find out exactly what they’re like then – or perhaps sooner if Google accidentally reveals more details in the meantime.