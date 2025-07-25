Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, July 25 (game #775).

NYT Connections today (game #776) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

LUXE

TREK

BOTTLE

WARS

COPE

ANISE

SARA

KELLY

SAGE

MARCH

HUNTER

MACE

HIKE

PEA

DILL

TRAMP

NYT Connections today (game #776) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Add flavor

Add flavor GREEN: Grassy hues

Grassy hues BLUE: Long walks

Long walks PURPLE: Add more to make a city

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #776) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: HERBS AND SPICES

GREEN: SHADES OF GREEN

BLUE: TRAVEL ON FOOT

PURPLE: STARTS OF EUROPEAN CAPITALS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #776) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #776, are…

YELLOW: HERBS AND SPICES ANISE, DILL, MACE, SAGE

ANISE, DILL, MACE, SAGE GREEN: SHADES OF GREEN BOTTLE, HUNTER, KELLY, PEA

BOTTLE, HUNTER, KELLY, PEA BLUE: TRAVEL ON FOOT HIKE, MARCH, TRAMP, TREK

HIKE, MARCH, TRAMP, TREK PURPLE: STARTS OF EUROPEAN CAPITALS COPE, LUXE, SARA, WARS

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

As someone who likes a good HIKE up a hillside, I’m very familiar with the many alternative ways to describe a long walk – or TRAVEL ON FOOT, as Connections puts it.

If I want to tempt a companion to join me, I’ll use the word TREK, with its implications of adventure if they’re more sporty than me (99% of people) and I’ll ask if they fancy a meander if they’re slower (1% of people). I can’t imagine who I’d ask about going for a TRAMP, though.

HERBS AND SPICES was equally easy, but that’s where my fun ended.

With eight words left I was clueless. The only link I could make was PEA green and BOTTLE green and after a couple of errors managed to form a group.

Even with the purple group completed for me it took a Google before I realised SARA was for Sarajevo and LUXE for the capital of Luxembourg, also called Luxembourg.

