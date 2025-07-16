Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, July 16 (game #766).

NYT Connections today (game #767) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

HARD FEELINGS

MARIO WORLD

DRUM AND BASS

WU-TANG

POKE

SWEAT

CAPE COD

BIGGIE

PAC

POWER

PRY

CAMISOLE

SNOOP

GLUE

WORRIES

NOSE AROUND

NYT Connections today (game #767) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Nosey

Nosey GREEN: The opposite of yes

The opposite of yes BLUE: Preceded by a great word (but missing man)

Preceded by a great word (but missing man) PURPLE: Angling for an answer

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #767) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: MEDDLE

GREEN: WORDS AFTER "NO" TO MEAN "IT'S ALL GOOD"

BLUE: SUPER__

PURPLE: ENDING WITH FISH

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #767) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #767, are…

YELLOW: MEDDLE NOSE AROUND, POKE, PRY, SNOOP

NOSE AROUND, POKE, PRY, SNOOP GREEN: WORDS AFTER "NO" TO MEAN "IT'S ALL GOOD" BIGGIE, HARD FEELINGS, SWEAT, WORRIES

BIGGIE, HARD FEELINGS, SWEAT, WORRIES BLUE: SUPER__ GLUE, MARIO WORLD, PAC, POWER

GLUE, MARIO WORLD, PAC, POWER PURPLE: ENDING WITH FISH CAMISOLE, CAPE COD, DRUM AND BASS, WU-TANG

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

A work colleague recently mentioned that they really disliked the phrase “no WORRIES”, so I made an effort to stop saying it.

I found it incredibly hard and realized that I say it virtually every time someone says thank you. I struggled to find a decent alternative – “my pleasure” makes it sound too much like I enjoyed whatever it was a bit too much, “no sweat” made it appear as if it was too easy, and “not a problem” sounds like it was a problem. I wrestled over it for a few days then decided it wasn’t worth worrying about.

Anyway back to the puzzle. This was my ideal type of Connections, just about tricky enough to be satisfying, but not too tricky that it became time consuming.

I was delighted to get the purple group – ENDING WITH FISH – but it came after my one mistake of the round, when I panicked after seeing no links in the eight words I had left at that point.

Then I remembered to do what we should always do when the words seem too random and look at the end of each one. Sweet joy and relief followed.

