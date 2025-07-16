NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, July 17 (game #767)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Connections puzzle today and keep that streak going
A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, July 16 (game #766).
Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Connections today (game #767) - today's words
Today's NYT Connections words are…
- HARD FEELINGS
- MARIO WORLD
- DRUM AND BASS
- WU-TANG
- POKE
- SWEAT
- CAPE COD
- BIGGIE
- PAC
- POWER
- PRY
- CAMISOLE
- SNOOP
- GLUE
- WORRIES
- NOSE AROUND
NYT Connections today (game #767) - hint #1 - group hints
What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: Nosey
- GREEN: The opposite of yes
- BLUE: Preceded by a great word (but missing man)
- PURPLE: Angling for an answer
Need more clues?
We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…
NYT Connections today (game #767) - hint #2 - group answers
What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: MEDDLE
- GREEN: WORDS AFTER "NO" TO MEAN "IT'S ALL GOOD"
- BLUE: SUPER__
- PURPLE: ENDING WITH FISH
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Connections today (game #767) - the answers
The answers to today's Connections, game #767, are…
- YELLOW: MEDDLE NOSE AROUND, POKE, PRY, SNOOP
- GREEN: WORDS AFTER "NO" TO MEAN "IT'S ALL GOOD" BIGGIE, HARD FEELINGS, SWEAT, WORRIES
- BLUE: SUPER__ GLUE, MARIO WORLD, PAC, POWER
- PURPLE: ENDING WITH FISH CAMISOLE, CAPE COD, DRUM AND BASS, WU-TANG
- My rating: Hard
- My score: 1 mistake
A work colleague recently mentioned that they really disliked the phrase “no WORRIES”, so I made an effort to stop saying it.
I found it incredibly hard and realized that I say it virtually every time someone says thank you. I struggled to find a decent alternative – “my pleasure” makes it sound too much like I enjoyed whatever it was a bit too much, “no sweat” made it appear as if it was too easy, and “not a problem” sounds like it was a problem. I wrestled over it for a few days then decided it wasn’t worth worrying about.
Anyway back to the puzzle. This was my ideal type of Connections, just about tricky enough to be satisfying, but not too tricky that it became time consuming.
I was delighted to get the purple group – ENDING WITH FISH – but it came after my one mistake of the round, when I panicked after seeing no links in the eight words I had left at that point.
Then I remembered to do what we should always do when the words seem too random and look at the end of each one. Sweet joy and relief followed.
Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, July 16 game #766)
- YELLOW: PARTS OF A COLLEGE CAMPUS CAFETERIA, DORM, LIBRARY, QUAD
- GREEN: EXAGGERATED, AS A PERFORMANCE CAMP, DRAMATIC, HAMMY, OVERDONE
- BLUE: CLOSE IN ON CORNER, SURROUND, TRAP, TREE
- PURPLE: STARTS OF GREEK LETTERS BET, DELT, LAMB, THE
What is NYT Connections?
NYT Connections is one of several increasingly popular word games made by the New York Times. It challenges you to find groups of four items that share something in common, and each group has a different difficulty level: green is easy, yellow a little harder, blue often quite tough and purple usually very difficult.
On the plus side, you don't technically need to solve the final one, as you'll be able to answer that one by a process of elimination. What's more, you can make up to four mistakes, which gives you a little bit of breathing room.
It's a little more involved than something like Wordle, however, and there are plenty of opportunities for the game to trip you up with tricks. For instance, watch out for homophones and other word games that could disguise the answers.
It's playable for free via the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
