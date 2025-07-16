Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, July 16 (game #500).

NYT Strands today (game #501) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Find your seat

NYT Strands today (game #501) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

ZANY

CLAM

BONY

WING

CROSS

HEATER

NYT Strands today (game #501) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 8 letters

NYT Strands today (game #501) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: right, 2nd row Last side: left, 2nd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #501) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #501, are…

BOXES

MEZZANINE

LOBBY

BALCONY

WINGS

ORCHESTRA

SPANGRAM: THEATERS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 hint

I didn’t see the THEATERS spangram straight away – possibly because I am hardwired to see the UK spelling. Instead, I saw several non-game words in heat, heater, and heaters. So, I took the lazy option of starting with a hint.

BOXES didn’t help me narrow things down much, but it did make me think that we were looking for something about venues and auditoriums. Seeing two letter Zs together helped me get MEZZANINE – a lovely sounding word – and once I got LOBBY I knew that we were looking for words associated with theaters.

It’s a little odd that “stage” is missing from the search as you can’t have a theater without one, but that’s my only quibble.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday, July 16, game #500)

CASE

SPEAKER

STAND

STYLUS

CHARGER

KEYBOARD

FOLIO

SPANGRAM: TABLET