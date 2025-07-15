Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, July 15 (game #499).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #500) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Tech accessories

NYT Strands today (game #500) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

STAKE

LION

PEST

COAT

STANDARDS

SHARE

NYT Strands today (game #500) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 6 letters

NYT Strands today (game #500) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 4th row Last side: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #500) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #500, are…

CASE

SPEAKER

STAND

STYLUS

CHARGER

KEYBOARD

FOLIO

SPANGRAM: TABLET

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Today’s Strands could not have been more TechRadar-friendly – considering how much we love tech accessories and write about the many different brands of TABLET.

Even for the less tech savvy, this search wasn’t much of a stretch and didn’t include any of the usual twists and turns, just a little bit of right-to-left thinking.

You will have to forgive me for putting “standards” in the hint words list, even though it includes STAND. It’s rare that you can find a nine-letter-long non-game word, so I couldn’t resist.

