Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #499) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Come one, come all!

NYT Strands today (game #499) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

DRONE

SEEN

FUSS

VOTE

VOICES

STUN

NYT Strands today (game #499) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 11 letters

NYT Strands today (game #499) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 3rd column Last side: bottom, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #499) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #499, are…

GAMES

MUSIC

MUSIC RIDES

LIVESTOCK

VENDORS

PRIZES

SPANGRAM: COUNTY FAIRS

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 hints

The phrase “come one, come all” is not one I am familiar with at all. It sounds like the sort of thing people would whisper to each other in Handmaid’s Tale – but I can see how it would work as a rallying cry for COUNTY FAIRS.

Not knowing what I was looking for and finding only non-game words it took two hints before I started making headway – GAMES and MUSIC didn't narrow things down, but RIDES confirmed that we were looking for some kind of fair.

Getting the top to bottom LIVESTOCK revealed the spangram and from here on I was virtually home. No PRIZES for me today, hope you deserve a rosette at least.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

