SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #765) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PEARL

POWER

BOOT

PLAY

VAULT

BOUNCE

SHOE

BARS

SMILE

BEAM

EJECT

SCREAM

RINGS

FEATHERS

NOPE

REMOVE

NYT Connections today (game #765) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Simone Biles’s equipment

Simone Biles’s equipment GREEN: Pushed out

Pushed out BLUE: Films from three years ago

Films from three years ago PURPLE: Precede with a racing animal

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #765) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: GYMNASTICS APPARATUS

GREEN: FORCE TO LEAVE

BLUE: HORROR MOVIES FROM 2022

PURPLE: HORSE__

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #765) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #765, are…

YELLOW: GYMNASTICS APPARATUS BARS, BEAM, RINGS, VAULT

BARS, BEAM, RINGS, VAULT GREEN: FORCE TO LEAVE BOOT, BOUNCE, EJECT, REMOVE

BOOT, BOUNCE, EJECT, REMOVE BLUE: HORROR MOVIES FROM 2022 NOPE, PEARL, SCREAM, SMILE

NOPE, PEARL, SCREAM, SMILE PURPLE: HORSE__ FEATHERS, PLAY, POWER, SHOE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

I made both mistakes today trying to put together HORROR MOVIES FROM 2022.

This was a classic case of knowing three connections but being clueless about the fourth and even though there were only eight words left I still struggled. NOPE, SCREAM, and SMILE were all familiar, but I tried POWER and FEATHERS before finally guessing PEARL.

It had all been going so well too after breezing through the yellow and green groups. Then came the horror show.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, July 14, game #764)

YELLOW: SHADES OF BLUE BABY, ICE, POWDER, SKY

BABY, ICE, POWDER, SKY GREEN: ADJECTIVES FOR A SPORTS CAR COMPACT, FAST, SLEEK, SPORTY

COMPACT, FAST, SLEEK, SPORTY BLUE: WORDS BEFORE "ROGER/S" GINGER, JOLLY, MISTER, ROY

GINGER, JOLLY, MISTER, ROY PURPLE: DISNEY ANIMATED CHARACTERS PLUS A LETTER ABUT, BELLED, FLOUNDERS, SCARY