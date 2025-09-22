Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, September 22 (game #834).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #835) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FERRIS

BUMPER

ROLLER

BRIGHT

HARD-SHELL

BOUNCY

RUBBER

DUFFEL

MERRY

PEE-WEE

BUGGY

CARRY-ON

HEATHER

BABY

SUNNY

INDIANA

NYT Connections today (game #835) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Happy disposition

Happy disposition GREEN: Famous tonguetwister

Famous tonguetwister BLUE: Checking in

Checking in PURPLE: Classic film characters

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #835) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CHEERFUL

GREEN: "RUBBER BABY BUGGY BUMPER"

BLUE: KINDS OF LUGGAGE

PURPLE: TITLE CHARACTERS IN '80S MOVIES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #835) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #835, are…

YELLOW: CHEERFUL BOUNCY, BRIGHT, MERRY, SUNNY

BOUNCY, BRIGHT, MERRY, SUNNY GREEN: "RUBBER BABY BUGGY BUMPER" BABY, BUGGY, BUMPER, RUBBER

BABY, BUGGY, BUMPER, RUBBER BLUE: KINDS OF LUGGAGE CARRY-ON, DUFFEL, HARD-SHELL, ROLLER

CARRY-ON, DUFFEL, HARD-SHELL, ROLLER PURPLE: TITLE CHARACTERS IN '80S MOVIES FERRIS, HEATHER, INDIANA, PEE-WEE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

Yesterday, I advised that it is often a good idea to say Connections tiles out loud in case the link is a homophone. If you did that today, you may have got the famous tongue twister “RUBBER BABY BUGGY BUMPER” as well as some funny looks from anyone who overheard you.

My mistake came in thinking that FERRIS, BUMPER, ROLLER and MERRY belonged together, as they are all partial fairground rides (wheel, cars, coaster, go-round). Fortunately that was so wrong it made me rethink and I got CHEERFUL and KINDS OF LUGGAGE.

For the final eight tiles I was convinced that FERRIS, HEATHER and INDIANA referred to movie names, but I wavered over including PEE-WEE or Dirty Dancing character BABY. I’m sure plenty of players made the wrong guess.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, September 22, game #834)

YELLOW: BASIC GEOMETRIC CALCULATIONS AREA, LENGTH, PERIMETER, VOLUME

AREA, LENGTH, PERIMETER, VOLUME GREEN: BLACK-AND-WHITE THINGS CROSSWORD, DOMINO, ORCA, OREO

CROSSWORD, DOMINO, ORCA, OREO BLUE: LAS VEGAS CASINO HOTELS ARIA, ENCORE, EXCALIBUR, LUXOR

ARIA, ENCORE, EXCALIBUR, LUXOR PURPLE: WORDS THAT SOUND LIKE PLURAL LETTERS ARS, AYES, EASE, OWES