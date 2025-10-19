Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, October 19 (game #861).

NYT Connections today (game #862) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

K

POP

DEMON

HUNTER

COMPLEX

AS

CENTAUR

BE

BIG BEAR

BUGBEAR

UNI

HANG-UP

LYRE

CAPRI

NYT Connections today (game #862) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Bothered by something

Bothered by something GREEN: In the stars

In the stars BLUE: Chemical elements

Chemical elements PURPLE: Add a word that rhymes with “torn”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #862) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: AFFLICTION

GREEN: REPRESENTED BY CONSTELLATIONS

BLUE: PERIODIC TABLE SYMBOLS

PURPLE: ____CORN

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #862) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #862, are…

YELLOW: AFFLICTION BUGBEAR, COMPLEX, DEMON, HANG-UP

BUGBEAR, COMPLEX, DEMON, HANG-UP GREEN: REPRESENTED BY CONSTELLATIONS BIG BEAR, CENTAUR, HUNTER, LYRE

BIG BEAR, CENTAUR, HUNTER, LYRE BLUE: PERIODIC TABLE SYMBOLS AS, BE, I, K

AS, BE, I, K PURPLE: ____CORN A, CAPRI, POP, UNI

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

It was extraordinarily tempting to connect K, POP, DEMON and HUNTER (Connections has done groups like this before where you think it’s too obvious) but I stopped before taking the plunge.

I surprised myself by getting the four tiles that made up AFFLICTION, but immediately thought: if that is the yellow/easiest group then what chance do I have of getting through this round?

Seeing no connections from the remaining 12 tiles and thrown by the short words, I shuffled the tiles until something made sense. Because they all sounded vaguely mythical, I put together CENTAUR, CAPRI, LYRE, and HUNTER – which gave me a mistake, but also a “one away”.

Not really knowing what I was doing, I took out CAPRI and replaced it with BIG BEAR. Then, in the recesses of my memory I remembered that K (potassium) and AS (arsenic) were both periodic table symbols and guessed that I and BE were too.

And thus, I somehow fluked my way through this game and then kicked myself after the purple reveal. Kudos if it was all obvious to you.

